Maruti Suzuki has discreetly introduced an update to the Brezza model, bringing noteworthy changes to its feature list and technology arrangement among specific variants. According to the recently released brochure on the company's website, the refreshed Brezza now includes seatbelt reminders as a standard feature for all five passengers.

Previously, this safety feature was restricted to the front seats alone. Notably, the rear seatbelt reminders have been enhanced to operate even when there are no occupants present in the rear seats.

The automaker has introduced an additional safety feature in the Brezza lineup, which has been well-received. However, to make these updates, the company has decided to remove some features from the range. Notably, the mild-hybrid technology, previously present in the manual variants of the subcompact SUV, has been eliminated across those models.

Going forward, the fuel-saving technology will only be available in the automatic variants. As a result of these changes, the manual variant's fuel efficiency has been adjusted, now providing a mileage of 17.38 kmpl (ARAI certified), compared to the earlier figure of 20.15 kmpl. On the other hand, the automatic variant maintains its fuel efficiency rating of 19.80 kmpl.

In addition to the changes mentioned earlier, Maruti Suzuki has made further adjustments to the Brezza lineup. Features like the Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and hill hold assist have been removed from the CNG variants. Despite these feature revisions, there have been no alterations to the subcompact SUV's mechanical components.

Speaking of powertrain, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza continues to be powered by the 1.5-litre K15C naturally aspirated petrol engine, delivering 102 bhp and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. This engine is available with a 5-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed torque converter. As for the CNG version, it is exclusively offered with a manual transmission and features a detuned motor that produces 87 bhp and 121.5 Nm of peak torque.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is competitively priced, with its base variant starting at ₹8.29 lakh, and the top-end variant reaching ₹13.98 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). In the market, it faces stiff competition from rivals such as the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, and similar subcompact SUVs.