Maruti Suzuki Brezza updated; certain variants lose crucial safety features2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 01:54 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki has updated its Brezza model with new features and technology changes. The refreshed model now includes seatbelt reminders for all passengers and removes certain features while adding others.
Maruti Suzuki has discreetly introduced an update to the Brezza model, bringing noteworthy changes to its feature list and technology arrangement among specific variants. According to the recently released brochure on the company's website, the refreshed Brezza now includes seatbelt reminders as a standard feature for all five passengers.
