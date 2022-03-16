Maruti Suzuki India Limited has today rolled-out a new ‘Customer Convenience Package (CCP)’ for its customers. This new Customer Convenience Package will cover customer vehicles for unforeseen failures in engine due to hydrostatic lock and fuel adulteration. As a commitment to this, the company has set-up over 4,200 service touchpoints across more than 2,100 cities.

Maruti Suzuki has proactively introduced multiple innovative Service solutions. Some of these include ‘Quick Response Teams (QRT)’ to provide emergency support to customers stranded due to vehicle breakdown and the innovative ‘Service-on-Wheels’ platform where the Company provides service at customer’s doorstep.

Further, to relieve stress caused by vehicle breakdowns, Maruti Suzuki offers 24x7 roadside assistance to customers through the Maruti Suzuki Rewards application.

Recently, the company also introduced 24x7 virtual assistance through the ‘S-Assist’ offering, where customers can scan/ click/ chat and get assistance.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Director, Service, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “It is our constant endeavor to offer our customers a hassle-free and delightful car ownership experience. In our customer research, we found that customers today are more risk averse when it comes to their cars and believe in being prepared for any eventuality regarding their vehicle. Further, they look for assurance and convenience of service from the manufacturers for the upkeep of their cars. With that in mind, we are introducing our new product offering known as CCP. CCP is specifically designed to give assurance to customers in case of unwarranted and unforeseen failures faced by the vehicle engine due to hydrostatic lock or fuel adulteration. Our customers have a choice to sign up for any of these packages and avail benefits at any Maruti Suzuki authorized workshop, across the country."

