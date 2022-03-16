Maruti Suzuki brings convenience package for unforeseen engine failures

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Director, Service, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “It is our constant endeavor to offer our customers a hassle-free and delightful car ownership experience. In our customer research, we found that customers today are more risk averse when it comes to their cars and believe in being prepared for any eventuality regarding their vehicle. Further, they look for assurance and convenience of service from the manufacturers for the upkeep of their cars. With that in mind, we are introducing our new product offering known as CCP. CCP is specifically designed to give assurance to customers in case of unwarranted and unforeseen failures faced by the vehicle engine due to hydrostatic lock or fuel adulteration. Our customers have a choice to sign up for any of these packages and avail benefits at any Maruti Suzuki authorized workshop, across the country."