Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Auto News / Maruti Suzuki hikes Baleno prices - Here’s how much you will have to pay now

Maruti Suzuki hikes Baleno prices - Here’s how much you will have to pay now

Written By Sharmila Bhadoria

As per Maruti Suzuki's revised car price rates, Baleno prices have been increased by up to 9,000. Maruti Suzuki's price hike for Baleno may vary based on location and model.

Maruti Suzuki car prices have been revised from February. Here's how much you have to pay for a Baleno

Maruti Suzuki car price update: Starting this month, buyers will have to pay more to own Maruti Suzuki's premium hatchback, Baleno. After the price hike, Baleno's price will increase by up to 9,000.

Maruti Suzuki announced price hikes for its cars in January. Consequentially, several Maruti Suzuki cars are now available at higher prices at Arena and Nexa outlets. For those planning to buy a Maruti Suzuki Baleno, here is how much they will have to pay for the car.

Check similar cars

Find more cars

Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2025

₹ 6.8 Lakhs Onwards

Notify me

Toyota Glanza

₹ 6.86 - 10 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.66 - 9.83 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Hyundai i20

₹ 7.04 - 11.25 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Tata Tiago NRG

₹ 6.5 - 8.75 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Tata Altroz

₹ 6.5 - 11.16 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Maruti Suzuki car price update: How much you will have to pay for Baleno?

Baleno car price has been increased by up to 9,000, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement released in January. Baleno price hike may vary depending on variants and the city from where people are buying the car.

Baleno's Delta AGS, Zeta AGS, Alpha AGS variants are now costlier by up to 9,000, whereas car buyers have to shed 4,000 extra for buying other variants of Baleno.

Considering Maruti car price revision, Baleno's price will now start at 6.7 lakh (ex-showroom) and its top variant will be available at a price of 9.92 lakh (ex-showroom) in Mumbai and Delhi.

Maruti Suzuki car price hike

Maruti Suzuki India on January 23, announced price hike for its various models from February 1. The revision has increased Maruti car prices by up to 32,500 across various models including Baleno, Wagon-R, Alto K10, SUVs Brezza, Grand Vitara, S-Presso, etc.

"While the company is committed to optimising costs and reducing the impact on the customers, we are constrained to pass on some of the increased expenses to the market," said Maruti Suzuki.

As per revision, whereas compact SUV Fronx's price will increase by 5,500, and compact sedan Dzire's price by up to 10,000. The company currently sells a range of vehicles, from the entry-level Alto K-10, with prices starting at 3.99 lakh, to the Invicto, at 28.92 lakh.

Under the revised prices, the compact car, Celerio, will report an increase in ex-showroom prices by up to 32,500, while the premium model Invicta will go by up to 30,000.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.