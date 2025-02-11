Maruti Suzuki hikes Baleno prices - Here’s how much you will have to pay now

As per Maruti Suzuki's revised car price rates, Baleno prices have been increased by up to ₹ 9,000. Maruti Suzuki's price hike for Baleno may vary based on location and model.

Maruti Suzuki car price update: Starting this month, buyers will have to pay more to own Maruti Suzuki's premium hatchback, Baleno. After the price hike, Baleno's price will increase by up to ₹9,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maruti Suzuki car price update: How much you will have to pay for Baleno? Baleno car price has been increased by up to ₹9,000, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement released in January. Baleno price hike may vary depending on variants and the city from where people are buying the car. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Baleno's Delta AGS, Zeta AGS, Alpha AGS variants are now costlier by up to ₹9,000, whereas car buyers have to shed ₹4,000 extra for buying other variants of Baleno.

Considering Maruti car price revision, Baleno's price will now start at ₹6.7 lakh (ex-showroom) and its top variant will be available at a price of ₹9.92 lakh (ex-showroom) in Mumbai and Delhi.

Maruti Suzuki car price hike Maruti Suzuki India on January 23, announced price hike for its various models from February 1. The revision has increased Maruti car prices by up to ₹32,500 across various models including Baleno, Wagon-R, Alto K10, SUVs Brezza, Grand Vitara, S-Presso, etc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"While the company is committed to optimising costs and reducing the impact on the customers, we are constrained to pass on some of the increased expenses to the market," said Maruti Suzuki.

As per revision, whereas compact SUV Fronx's price will increase by ₹5,500, and compact sedan Dzire's price by up to ₹10,000. The company currently sells a range of vehicles, from the entry-level Alto K-10, with prices starting at ₹3.99 lakh, to the Invicto, at ₹28.92 lakh.