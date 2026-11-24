Maruti Suzuki has announced another price hike across its car portfolio in India, increasing vehicle prices by up to 0.31% on a volume-weighted average basis. The revision kicks in on November 22, 2026, after the fourth price hike announced by the country's largest automotive company this year. It will depend on the model and variant on how much of an actual increase there will be, according to a regulatory filing submitted by Maruti Suzuki India to the NSE and BSE on November 22, 2026.

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The current revision follows a series of other price increases by auto manufacturers due to rising input and material prices. Maruti Suzuki stated that it was part of the extra costs it was absorbing through cost-saving measures. However, these efforts have not been sufficient to offset the rising costs, prompting the company to pass on a portion of the burden to customers. Buyers planning to purchase a Maruti Suzuki car will now have to check the revised prices at dealerships or through the company's official website.

Maruti Suzuki car prices increased again: What changes for buyers? The price hike is based on a volume-weighted average of 0.31%, which implies that not every price will be adjusted by the same amount. Maruti Suzuki has yet to announce which models and variants will be impacted. The final price difference will depend on the vehicle buyers select.

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It is the fourth price increase this year for the company. Previous adjustments were made in June, August and September, bringing total increases to just over 1%.

Rising material costs behind the latest price hike A statement by Maruti Suzuki in the regulatory filing said the revision was done due to continuing pressure on input prices. The company said it had taken measures to reduce expenses but could no longer absorb the entire increase.

Material costs accounted for 79.9% of net sales, up from 75.7% in the same quarter last year, according to the company's financial disclosures. Meanwhile, commodity price volatility, especially in steel and copper, has also weighed on the company's costs.

Strong sales continue despite margin pressure Maruti Suzuki reported sales of 696,654 units in Q2 FY2027, marking its highest-ever quarterly sales performance. However, its net profit declined 26.36% year-on-year to ₹2,466.1 crore. Its profit margin also fell to 9.4% from 12.7%.

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The company recorded its highest-ever monthly sales in October 2026, selling 276,120 units, up 25% compared with October last year. Exports grew by 59.32% from the previous year, from 31,304 to 49,872 units.

More price hikes possible in the coming months Maruti Suzuki has indicated that further price adjustments could be considered depending on changes in input costs. The management indicated on its Q2 FY27 earnings call that it would consider calibrated pricing actions in the second half of the financial year.

Demand also remained strong during the quarter. Sales of small cars rose by 35.9%, and sales of SUVs rose by 68.2%. As of September 30, 2026, the company maintained approximately ₹2 lakh in bookings.

For prospective buyers, the latest revision makes it important to check updated on-road and ex-showroom prices before booking a vehicle.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.