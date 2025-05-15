Explore
Active Stocks
Thu May 15 2025 15:59:48
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 728.05 4.16%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 157.35 1.32%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 432.45 0.73%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 807.70 0.92%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 256.50 1.38%
Business News/ Auto News / Maruti Suzuki cars offered with benefits up to 72,100 for May 2025. Check out details
BackBack

Maruti Suzuki has unveiled substantial promotions for its passenger vehicles available through the Arena retail network, rolling out in May 2025. These promotions can reach as high as 72,100. Popular models such as the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Swift, Brezza, S-Presso, and Wagon R are being offered with competitive benefits, including cash discounts, corporate bonuses, and exchange or scrappage incentives. Notably, all models within the Maruti Suzuki Arena, except the Ertiga MPV and the new-generation Dzire, are included in these promotions.

(Also check out: Upcoming cars in India)

1

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 alone offers a benefit of up to 67,100, featuring a cash discount up to 40,000. In addition, there’s an exchange bonus of up to 15,000 or a scrappage bonus reaching 25,000, along with a corporate discount of 2,100. The AMT variants provide the most significant perks, whereas the petrol manual and CNG variants offer benefits up to 62,100.

2

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso provides a total benefit of 62,100, comprising a cash discount of up to 35,000, coupled with an exchange bonus of up to 15,000 or a scrappage bonus of 25,000. Additionally, the S-Presso receives a corporate discount of 2,100, with AMT variants featuring the highest customer incentives. Offers for petrol manual and CNG variants reach up to 57,100.

3

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Among all Arena models, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R delivers the highest benefits, offering up to 67,100, which includes a cash discount that can reach 40,000. The model also features an exchange bonus of up to 15,000 or a scrappage bonus of up to 25,000, along with a corporate discount of 2,100. These promotions apply to both the 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre engine variants, across all transmission options. The AMT variant with a 1.2-litre petrol engine receives the full range of benefits. Similar to the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, the petrol manual and CNG variants come with lower benefits capped at 62,100.

4

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is offering up to 67,100 in benefits, which includes a cash discount reaching up to 40,000. Additionally, it features an exchange bonus of up to 15,000 or a scrappage bonus as high as 25,000, along with a corporate discount of up to 2,100. The CNG variants, however, receive a slightly reduced cash discount of 35,000, totalling benefits of up to 62,100.

5

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Maruti Suzuki Swift has a total benefit of 50,000, consisting of a cash discount of 25,000 and an exchange bonus of 15,000 or a scrappage bonus up to 25,000. Unlike other models, it does not include any corporate discount. The Swift Lxi variant alone receives a cash discount of 25,000, while the Vxi, Vxi Plus, Zxi, and Zxi Plus variants come with discounts of 20,000. Additionally, the Blitz Editions feature accessory kits offered at discounted prices.

6

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Lastly, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, a leading sub-compact SUV in India, comes with a total benefit of up to 42,000, providing a cash discount of up to 10,000 alongside an exchange bonus of up to 15,000 or a scrappage bonus of 25,000. The Brezza Zxi and Zxi Plus automatic and manual petrol variants qualify for a 10,000 cash discount, while the CNG trims do not offer any promotions.
Recommended For You
Petrochemical Stocks
Bajaj Auto
₹8,101.92.79%
Hero Motocorp
₹4,066.96.27%
Mahindra And Mahindra
₹3,101.651.36%
Maruti Suzuki India
₹12,6722.17%
Tata Motors
₹6994.16%

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue