Maruti Suzuki has unveiled substantial promotions for its passenger vehicles available through the Arena retail network, rolling out in May 2025. These promotions can reach as high as ₹72,100. Popular models such as the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Swift, Brezza, S-Presso, and Wagon R are being offered with competitive benefits, including cash discounts, corporate bonuses, and exchange or scrappage incentives. Notably, all models within the Maruti Suzuki Arena, except the Ertiga MPV and the new-generation Dzire, are included in these promotions.

