Maruti Suzuki has launched promotions for its Arena passenger vehicles starting May 2025, offering benefits up to ₹72,100.
Maruti Suzuki has unveiled substantial promotions for its passenger vehicles available through the Arena retail network, rolling out in May 2025. These promotions can reach as high as ₹72,100. Popular models such as the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Swift, Brezza, S-Presso, and Wagon R are being offered with competitive benefits, including cash discounts, corporate bonuses, and exchange or scrappage incentives. Notably, all models within the Maruti Suzuki Arena, except the Ertiga MPV and the new-generation Dzire, are included in these promotions.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 alone offers a benefit of up to ₹67,100, featuring a cash discount up to ₹40,000. In addition, there’s an exchange bonus of up to ₹15,000 or a scrappage bonus reaching ₹25,000, along with a corporate discount of ₹2,100. The AMT variants provide the most significant perks, whereas the petrol manual and CNG variants offer benefits up to ₹62,100.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso provides a total benefit of ₹62,100, comprising a cash discount of up to ₹35,000, coupled with an exchange bonus of up to ₹15,000 or a scrappage bonus of ₹25,000. Additionally, the S-Presso receives a corporate discount of ₹2,100, with AMT variants featuring the highest customer incentives. Offers for petrol manual and CNG variants reach up to ₹57,100.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Among all Arena models, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R delivers the highest benefits, offering up to ₹67,100, which includes a cash discount that can reach ₹40,000. The model also features an exchange bonus of up to ₹15,000 or a scrappage bonus of up to ₹25,000, along with a corporate discount of ₹2,100. These promotions apply to both the 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre engine variants, across all transmission options. The AMT variant with a 1.2-litre petrol engine receives the full range of benefits. Similar to the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, the petrol manual and CNG variants come with lower benefits capped at ₹62,100.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is offering up to ₹67,100 in benefits, which includes a cash discount reaching up to ₹40,000. Additionally, it features an exchange bonus of up to ₹15,000 or a scrappage bonus as high as ₹25,000, along with a corporate discount of up to ₹2,100. The CNG variants, however, receive a slightly reduced cash discount of ₹35,000, totalling benefits of up to ₹62,100.
Maruti Suzuki Swift
The Maruti Suzuki Swift has a total benefit of ₹50,000, consisting of a cash discount of ₹25,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹15,000 or a scrappage bonus up to ₹25,000. Unlike other models, it does not include any corporate discount. The Swift Lxi variant alone receives a cash discount of ₹25,000, while the Vxi, Vxi Plus, Zxi, and Zxi Plus variants come with discounts of ₹20,000. Additionally, the Blitz Editions feature accessory kits offered at discounted prices.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Lastly, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, a leading sub-compact SUV in India, comes with a total benefit of up to ₹42,000, providing a cash discount of up to ₹10,000 alongside an exchange bonus of up to ₹15,000 or a scrappage bonus of ₹25,000. The Brezza Zxi and Zxi Plus automatic and manual petrol variants qualify for a ₹10,000 cash discount, while the CNG trims do not offer any promotions.