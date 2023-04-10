Maruti Suzuki India has announced a price rise for its all models starting this financial year. As a result, Maruti Suzuki cars have become expensive in the country. The range includes Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Maruti Suzuki XL6, Maruti Suzuki WagonR and Maruti Suzuki Celerio among others. Here, we bring you a detailed list of Maruti cars that have become dearer

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

Maruti Suzuki WagonR has got a price hike of up to ₹1,500. Price of WagonR starts from ₹5.54 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. The price of the car's top-model goes up to ₹7.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Price of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has increased by up to ₹11,000. However, the price hike is different across different models. For example, the Sigma, Alpha and Alpha Automatic models have become expensive by ₹10,500. Similarly, the Delta and Delta Automatic variants have become dearer by ₹6,500 and the Zeta and Zeta Automatic models have got costlier by ₹11,000.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

After a price hike of ₹1,500, Maruti Suzuki Celerio comes with a starting price of ₹5.36 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base LXi variant. The top-spec ZXi+ AMT version, on the other hand, costs ₹7.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki XL6

Maruti Suzuki XL6 has got a price rise of up to ₹15,000. After the price hike, the MPV comes with a starting price of ₹11.41 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Swift

After a price rise of ₹5,000, Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a starting price of ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The car’s top-model carries a price tag of ₹8.97 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire has got a price hike of up to ₹7,500. The car now comes with a starting price of ₹6.51 lakh (ex-showroom).