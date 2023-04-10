Maruti Suzuki cars price hike: Check new price of Swift, Ciaz, Dzire and other models2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 05:50 PM IST
After a price rise of ₹5,000, Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a starting price of ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Similarly, Maruti Suzuki WagonR has got a price hike of up to ₹1,500.
Maruti Suzuki India has announced a price rise for its all models starting this financial year. As a result, Maruti Suzuki cars have become expensive in the country. The range includes Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Maruti Suzuki XL6, Maruti Suzuki WagonR and Maruti Suzuki Celerio among others. Here, we bring you a detailed list of Maruti cars that have become dearer
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×