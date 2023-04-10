Maruti Suzuki cars price hike: Check new price of Swift, Ciaz, Dzire and other models

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Price of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has increased by up to ₹11,000. However, the price hike is different across different models. For example, the Sigma, Alpha and Alpha Automatic models have become expensive by ₹10,500. Similarly, the Delta and Delta Automatic variants have become dearer by ₹6,500 and the Zeta and Zeta Automatic models have got costlier by ₹11,000.