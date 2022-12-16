Maruti Suzuki cars waiting period increases: These are the models impacted

Maruti Suzuki cars waiting period increases: These are the models impacted2 min read . 06:50 PM IST
- Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has the highest waiting period of up to nine months. While the Maruti Suzuki Brezza has a waiting period of up to three months.
Planning to buy a Maruti Suzuki car? You will have to wait longer. The waiting period for select models stretches by up to 9 months. Having said that, it must be mentioned here that the final waiting period will depend on the city and the model. Here’s a look at the waiting period of select Maruti Suzuki cars
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has the highest waiting period of up to nine months. While the Maruti Suzuki Brezza has a waiting period of up to three months. If you have plans to buy the Maruti Suzuki Swift, you may have to wait for up to 2.5 months.
The waiting period of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, XL6, and Baleno is up to three months. Similarly, the Dzire range has a waiting period of up to 1 month. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, on the other hand, has a waiting period of up to 1.5 months.
Maruti Suzuki Alto, Wagon R, S-Presso and Celerio have comparatively less waiting period. It is less than a week for the Alto and less than a month for the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, S-Presso and Celerio. Maruti Ignis too has a waiting period of less than a month.
In another news, the company has announced that it will increase prices across models from January 2023. The company said that the decision was prompted by continued cost pressure due to overall inflation and recent regulatory requirements.
In a regulatory filing, Maruti Suzuki said, “The Company continues to witness increased cost pressure driven by overall inflation and recent regulatory requirements. While the company makes maximum effort to reduce cost and partially offset the increase, it has become imperative to pass on some of the impact through a price increase. The Company has planned this price increase in January, 2023 which shall vary across models."
The company will join the list of other market leaders including Kia, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Tata Motors, Audi and others who have also announced price hikes for their vehicle range from next month.
