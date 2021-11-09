‘India’s most fuel efficient petrol car’ will hit the Indian roads tomorrow and being an efficient car we would expect it to be efficient on the pockets too because we are already struggling with rising fuel prices. Maruti Suzuki will launch Celerio on November 10 and it will be targeting the entry segment buyers. The company also intends to lure young millennial as it has made few new age changes in the 2021 Celerio.

The initials suggested that the Celerio will feature new touchscreen console, push button start/stop, auto engine start/stop, multi-function steering wheel, etc to match the young buyers aspirations.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio will come in petrol variant initially but we hope that the company adds the CNG trim later. Before the launch date announcement, Maruti Suzuki opened the pre-bookings for Celerio starting just ₹11,000. So we expect that the car would be on the cheaper side.

The 2021 Celerio gets a new grille with a chrome bar extending across its length all the way to the new swept-back headlamps, LED headlights, a new bumper, and flared wheel arches. The interior comes in all-black theme, faux aluminum accents across the cabin, vertical AC vents, etc.

For the safety, Celerio will come equipped with two front air bags, ABS, and reversing sensor with camera on the console panel. The car does support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Maruti Suzuki will likely offer its upcoming car in India with the same set of engines as the WagonR, i.e. a choice between a 1.0-litre three-cylinder K10 petrol engine and a 1.2-litre petrol engine. The transmission options, a five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed AMT, too may be borrowed from the Maruti WagonR.

It is expected that Maruti Suzuki will keep the price of Celerio around ₹4.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The previous models are available at ₹4.66 lakh to ₹6.1 lakh (ex-showroom).

