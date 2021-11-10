The wait is finally over. Maruti Suzuki has launched ‘India’s most efficient petrol car’ Celerio 2021 in entry segment hatchback starting at ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes upto ₹6.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The Celerio 2021 comes with features such as new 7-inches touchscreen console, push button for start and stop, auto engine start/stop, multi-function steering wheel to target young buyers. Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 will be available in two new Fire Red and Speedy Blue colour options along with Arctic White, Silky Silver, Glistening Grey, and Caffeine Brown. The ‘fuel efficient car', Celerio 2021, offers 26.68 km per litre, claims MSI.

The existing models of Celerio will be phased out after the 2021 launch. The company will also add CNG trim later to its 2021 Celerio portfolio.

Kenichi Ayukawa, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, "Auto industry faced disruption due to Covid-19 and is still facing chipset shortage. The 46 per cent of Indian car market is hatchback. The all-new Celerio will appeal to new age customers. High on style, Celerio 2021 will compliments today's customers."

View Full Image The Dual Jet, Dual VVT K-Series engine with Idle Start-Stop technology offers a torque of 89Nm at 3500rpm and generates power of 50kW at 6000rpm

The Celerio 2021 gets a new grille with a chrome bar extending across its length all the way to the new swept-back headlamps, LED headlights, a new bumper, and flared wheel arches. The interior comes in all-black theme, faux aluminum accents across the cabin, vertical AC vents, etc.

View Full Image Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 pricing

For the safety, Celerio will come equipped with two front air bags, ABS, and reversing sensor with camera on the console panel. The car does support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for the entertainment.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 features a 1.0-litre three-cylinder K10c petrol engine. The transmission options, a five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed AMT. The Dual Jet, Dual VVT K-Series engine with Idle Start-Stop technology offers a torque of 89Nm at 3500rpm and generates power of 50kW at 6000rpm.

View Full Image Celerio has been among the top selling car models in the country since its inception in 2014.

Maruti Suzuki had already started its pre-bookings starting at ₹11,000. The company enjoys 72 per cent market share in the mid-hatch segment.

Celerio has been among the top selling car models in the country since its inception in 2014. It sold over 5.9 lakh Celerio units till now. Over the years, the company made few changes but the Celerio 2021 comes with major overhauling of both exterior and interior design elements to suit new aspirations.

