The wait is finally over. Maruti Suzuki has launched ‘India’s most efficient petrol car’ Celerio 2021 in entry segment hatchback starting at ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes upto ₹6.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The Celerio 2021 comes with features such as new 7-inches touchscreen console, push button for start and stop, auto engine start/stop, multi-function steering wheel to target young buyers. Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 will be available in two new Fire Red and Speedy Blue colour options along with Arctic White, Silky Silver, Glistening Grey, and Caffeine Brown. The ‘fuel efficient car', Celerio 2021, offers 26.68 km per litre, claims MSI.

