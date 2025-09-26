Maruti Suzuki Celerio GST price cut makes this hatchback cheaper by ₹94,000 for buyers

Maruti Suzuki Celerio may not be the bestselling hatchback in India, but it continues to appeal to a certain set of buyers who seek to purchase a small car with an affordable price tag, but don't want to buy the entry-level Alt K10. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio GST price cut has made this small hatchback more affordable for consumers, effective from September 22. With this price reduction, along with the festive benefits and offers, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio is expected to see a sales boost during the festive season and in the coming months as well, which would eventually help the automaker to post an overall sales surge.

Variant Price before GST cut (ex-showroom) Price after GST cut (ex-showroom) Price cut LXi ₹ 5.64 lakh ₹ 4.70 lakh ₹ 94,000 VXi ₹ 6 lakh ₹ 5.16 lakh ₹ 84,000 ZXi ₹ 6.39 lakh ₹ 5.71 lakh ₹ 68,000 VXi AMT ₹ 6.50 lakh ₹ 5.61 lakh ₹ 89,000 VXi CNG ₹ 6.90 lakh ₹ 5.98 lakh ₹ 92,000 ZXi AMT ₹ 6.89 lakh ₹ ₹ 6.16 lakh ₹ 73,000 ZXi Plus ₹ 6.87 lakh ₹ 6.28 lakh ₹ 59,000 ZXi Plus AMT ₹ 7.37 lakh ₹ 6.71 lakh ₹ 66,000

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio's price has been slashed by up to ₹94,000, depending on the variant. The base variant LXi has received the maximum price cut following the GST rate revision, ₹94,000. The ZXi Plus MT has received the minimum price cut of ₹59,000.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available in both manual and AMT gearbox choices. The manual gearbox-equipped versions have received a price cut ranging between ₹59,000 and ₹94,000. On the other hand, the AMT versions of the Celerio have received a price cut ranging between ₹66,000 and ₹89,000, depending on the trim options.

Maruti Suzuki updated the Celerio with a completely new design and a host of updated features a few years back. The current Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available in multiple exterior colour choices. These are Speedy Blue, Glistening Grey, Arctic White, Silky Silver, Solid Fire Red, Caffeine Brown, and Pearl Bluish Black. Powering the hatchback is a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine, which is available with a pre-installed CNG kit in select variants. The petrol engine is capable of churning out fuel economy between 25.24 kmpl and 26.68 kmpl, while the CNG version is capable of generating up to 34.43 km/kg fuel efficiency.