Maruti Suzuki Celerio scores 3 stars in GNCAP crash test. Top 5 safety features

Maruti Suzuki Celerio, one of the popular small hatchbacks in India for a long time, has been crash tested by Global NCAP (GNCAP). The Maruti Suzuki Celerio has scored a three-star safety rating for adult occupant protection (AOP) and two-star rating for child occupant protection (COP) in the Global NCAP crash test. The hatchback scored 18.04 points out of 34 in AOP, and 18.57 points out of 49 in COP.

Interestingly, this safety rating comes as Maruti Suzuki has made six airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) as standard for the Celerio, which marked as a major update to the safety kit offered on the hatchback. But, despite the additional safety equipments, the hatchback continued to fall short of higher safety benchmarks under the Global NCAP’s updated testing protocols.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Key safety features that made difference in GNCAP crash test Driver Co-driver Rear Front airbags Standard Standard NA Front belt pretensioner Standard Standard No Front belt load limiter Standard Standard No Frontal knee airbag No No NA Side head curtain airbags Standard Standard Standard Side head (Thorax head) airbag No No No Side chest airbag Standard Standard NA Side pelvis airbag No No No ISOFIX NA No No Integrated CRS NA No No

Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Falls short despite having key safety features The upgraded version of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio, fell short in the Global NCAP crash test despite having some of the key safety features. Here is a quick look at the top five safety features available for the Maruti Suzuki Celerio.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Safety features Dual front airbags

Side and curtain airbags

Seat belt reminder for all

Front seat belt force limiter and pretensioner

Hill hold assist

Speed sensing auto door lock

Impact sensing auto door unlock

ABS with EBD

Pedestrian protection

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Reverse parking assist sensors

Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Six airbags The most highlighted safety feature of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio is six airbags, which include dual front airbags for the driver and front passenger as well as side and curtain airbags. This certainly comes enhancing the safety level for the hatchback, compared to the model equipped with only two airbags.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Hill Hold Assist The Hill Hold Assist (HHA) is a highly useful feature for the drivers. This technology allows the car to hold still at position when the driver takes off his or her foot from the brake pedal and the vehicle is climbing up on a slope.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio: ABS with EBD ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution) work together. ABS prevents wheels from locking during hard braking for steering control, while EBD smartly adjusts brake force to each wheel based on load and conditions, optimizing stopping power and stability, reducing skidding, and ensuring balanced, shorter stops.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio: ESC Electronic Stability Control (ESC), also known as Electronic Stability Program (ESP), is an active car safety system that prevents skidding and loss of control by automatically applying individual brakes and/or reducing engine power to help steer the vehicle back in the driver's intended direction, especially during sudden maneuvers or on slippery surfaces, reducing rollover risk and improving the vehicle's stability.