Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has attained sales of 3,00,000 units. The company claims it to be the fastest in the premium sedan segment. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine with Smart Hybrid technology which enables better fuel efficiency .

The primary contender for Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is Honda City. However, the recent facelift of the City has priced it relatively higher. Hyundai Verna and Toyota Yaris also compete in this segment.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Since its launch in 2014, Ciaz has redefined the segment with its class leading space, design and sophistication & has witnessed a resounding success in the highly competitive premium sedan segment. The milestone of 3 Lakh sales demonstrates customer’s faith and confidence in the brand".

The Ciaz gets LED Projector Headlamps with DRLs. The car is available only with a petrol powertrain which is either mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or an automatic Torque Converter transmission. Similar to other Nexa offerings, the car is broadly available in four different variants, Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha.

Maruti Suzuki reported a drop in total production, earlier this week. Total production in the month of August dropped by 8% to 1,13,937 units as compared to 1,23,769 units on a yearly basis. The drop has been attributed to the semiconductor shortage that is plaguing the automotive industry.

"Production volume of the company in August 2021, was affected due to electronic components shortage," the auto major said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.