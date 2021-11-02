Maruti Suzuki commences bookings for Celerio. See details

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Tuesday announced the commencement of bookings for its much awaited car petrol car, Celerio. The company aims to boost its sales figure with Celerio which is being affected by the post Covid-19 situation. Maruti Suzuki has upgraded Celerio to meet the demands of new and young buyers. The new Celerio has been tagged ‘Most Fuel Efficient Petrol Car in India'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Tuesday announced the commencement of bookings for its much awaited car petrol car, Celerio. The company aims to boost its sales figure with Celerio which is being affected by the post Covid-19 situation. Maruti Suzuki has upgraded Celerio to meet the demands of new and young buyers. The new Celerio has been tagged ‘Most Fuel Efficient Petrol Car in India'.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Since its launch, Celerio took the market by storm with its unique style and the revolutionary Auto Gear Shift (AGS) Technology, that helped democratize the two-pedal technology in the country. Brand Celerio has since then stood for new age technology, modern design and practicality." {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Since its launch, Celerio took the market by storm with its unique style and the revolutionary Auto Gear Shift (AGS) Technology, that helped democratize the two-pedal technology in the country. Brand Celerio has since then stood for new age technology, modern design and practicality." Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

“Today’s urban, progressive and aspirational customers, look for lively, active and vivid products to match their persona. The All-New Celerio with a new petrol engine, vibrant and stylish design, and with host of segment-first features is an all-rounder. We are confident that the All-New Celerio will once again energize the compact segment," said MSI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Powered by Next-Gen KSeries Dual Jet, Dual VVT Engine with first in segment Idle Start-Stop Technology, All-New Celerio will be the ‘MOST FUEL-EFFICIENT PETROL CAR IN INDIA’.