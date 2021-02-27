Maruti Suzuki commences deliveries of Swift 2021

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift was launched earlier this week and it seems the company was all set to deliver the new version of the car to its customers soon after the launch. A new report claims that Maruti Suzuki has started delivering the new Swift 2021 to its buyers.

The price of the new Swift 2021 starts at ₹5.73 lakh (ex-showroom). The top ZXI+ variant with dual-tone paint scheme is priced at ₹8.41 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Swift is equipped with the next generation of K-Series Dual Jet Dual VVT engine with Idle Start Stop (ISS) technology. The company claims that the Dual Jet technology (2 injectors per cylinder), coupled with Dual VVT (variable valve timing for both Intake and Exhaust valves) and cooled Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) system result in higher fuel efficiency with lower emissions.

The company claims a fuel efficiency of 23.20 km/l in MT and 23.76 km/l in AGS variants for an unmatched drive. Available in both Manual and Automatic Gear Shift (AGS) variants, the new K-series engine also offers an increased power output of 66KW@6000rpm.

The new Swift comes with features like cruise control, idle start and stop and key synchronized auto foldable ORVMs enhances the driving experience. On the interior, the new Swift comes with a twin-pod meter cluster and a new 10.67cm multi-information coloured TFT display giving a vibrant visual appeal. The 17.78 cm Smartplay Studio infotainment system combines smartphone, vehicle, and cloud-based services to offer a delightful experience.