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Maruti Suzuki crosses 50,000 EV exports with e Vitara, accounts for 93% of India’s electric car shipments

Maruti Suzuki has crossed 50,000 cumulative EV exports since August 2025, with shipments reaching nearly 50 countries, including the UK, Germany, Japan and Norway. 

Pragya Singha Roy
Published29 Oct 2026, 12:08 PM IST
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Maruti Suzuki has crossed 50,000 cumulative EV exports.
Maruti Suzuki has crossed 50,000 cumulative EV exports.(AI generated image for representational purposes only)
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Maruti Suzuki India Limited has surpassed 50,000 cumulative exports of its Made-in-India electric vehicles since global shipments began in August 2025. The automaker announced the milestone on 29 October, highlighting India's expanding role as a global EV manufacturing and export hub.

According to the company's official announcement, it accounted for almost 93% of India's electric passenger vehicle exports between April and September 2026. Electric vehicles are currently exported to approximately 50 countries, including the UK, Norway, Germany, Japan and Switzerland.

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Maruti Suzuki e Vitara drives EV export growth

EV exports of 50,000 units.

Maruti Suzuki began exporting its electric vehicles in August 2025, after commencing production of the e Vitara at its Hansalpur facility. The e Vitara, Suzuki's first battery-electric vehicle, is produced exclusively at the Gujarat plant for global markets.

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“Maruti Suzuki India Limited's export performance is a testament to India's manufacturing capabilities and its increasing competitiveness in the international market,” Hisahi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said in the statement. He also underlined the contribution of the e Vitara towards the government's Make in India initiative.

The company has maintained its market leadership in the Indian electric vehicle export market, with a 50% market share in FY2025-26, and further expanded its position in the first half of FY2026-27, the company said.

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Hansalpur plant becomes key export hub

The Hansalpur plant has played a vital role in Maruti Suzuki's production and export of electric vehicles. The plant also recently increased its annual production to one million cars, making it the first Suzuki production facility in the world to reach that level of output in a single factory.

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The facility has received a cumulative investment of 25,288.7 crore, according to the company. It also accounted for almost 50% of Maruti Suzuki's total exports to overseas markets in FY25-26.

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Automaker maintains lead in passenger vehicle exports

In addition to EVs, Maruti Suzuki has been India's top passenger vehicle exporter for five years, the company said. From April to September 2026, it accounted for over 50% of India's passenger vehicle export market.

Presently, the automaker exports 16 models to almost 120 countries.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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