Maruti Suzuki discontinues, halts production of Alto 800: Report

In a report by India Today, Maruti Suzuki India's Senior Executive Officer for Marketing and Sales, Shashank Srivastava said, "What we have observed is that the entry-level hatchback segment, where it (the Alto 800) operates, has been coming down over the years". He added that the volumes declined because the cost of acquisition of vehicles in this segment went up substantially.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}