Maruti Suzuki Diwali 2026 offers: Grand Vitara gets up to ₹1.36 lakh discount, Invicto ₹95,000

Maruti Suzuki has unveiled its cars available for November 2026, offering discounts of up to ₹1.36 lakh on certain variants. The offers are available across its premium vehicle range, including the Grand Vitara, Invicto, XL6, Fronx, Jimny and e Vitara. Depending on the model and variant, consumer discounts, exchange bonuses, scrappage benefits, loyalty offers, and corporate incentives are available at the time of purchase.

According to the promotional scheme shared by Team Autopunditz, the offers are valid from November 1 to November 11, 2026. Customers who book eligible models between November 1 and November 6 will also receive a separate Diwali booking benefit. The best advertised benefits on the Grand Vitara are 40%, whereas on the Invicto, they are up to ₹95,000.

Maruti Grand Vitara gets benefits of up to ₹ 1.36 lakh The Grand Vitara is the top performer in Nexa's November lineup, with up to ₹1.36 lakh in benefits for the Sigma petrol variant. The Delta petrol variant fetches advantages worth ₹1.26 lakh. On the other hand, the Zeta, Alpha, and AWD variants are also equipped with ₹1.15 lakh in advantages and a five-year extended warranty.

The Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid comes with extra benefits up to ₹1.20 lakh and a 5-year extended warranty. Buyers can also get a zero road-tax benefit of up to ₹1.85 lakh (subject to eligibility). The CNG variants get benefits ranging between ₹90,000 and ₹1 lakh.

Maruti Invicto and XL6 discounts in November 2026 The benefits offered on the Maruti Suzuki Invicto are up to ₹95,000. Loyalty upgrade bonuses, exchange incentives and corporate offers are examples of these. The promotional scheme doesn't include direct consumer discounts for the MPV.

The XL6 petrol variants get benefits of up to ₹61,000, including consumer discounts, Diwali booking offers and exchange incentives. The CNG variants are eligible for the benefit of up to ₹50,000.

Fronx and Jimny get limited-period benefits The Fronx Turbo offers benefits of up to ₹27,100, and the 1.2-litre petrol variants offer benefits of up to ₹22,100. The Fronx CNG comes with up to ₹15,000 in benefits.

Maruti Suzuki has announced a flat discount of ₹35,000 for all Jimny models. There are no other exchange or loyalty offers for the SUV included in the promotion.

Maruti eVitara gets a free home charger The electric e-Vitara is supplied with a free home charger and installation. The buyer can also enjoy exchange benefits of up to ₹30,000 offered in the November promotion.