Maruti Suzuki driving school reaches 242 cities, targets 2.5 million people by 2025

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki Driving Schools were launched with the core objective of imparting safe driving training and road behaviour among customers to make Indian roads safer. Over the years, it has introduced global standards for imparting quality driving training and setting new benchmarks through its advanced training methodology. The MSDS network has around 1500 certified and qualified expert trainers, who have been imparting safe driving training. By 2025, we aim to expand the Maruti Suzuki Driving School network and train over 2.5 million people on quality driving skills."