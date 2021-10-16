The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) may soon launch its off-roader Jimny in the Indian market. According to reports Maruti may launch the five-door variant of Jimny in India as rebadged Maruti 'Gypsy' in India.

The automaker dropped a teaser for a new upcoming SUV on the social media handle of Nexa and wrote,"This just in! A wild adventurous ride has been spotted making its way through different terrains! The one question is, what car is this? It also used the ##SUVForAdventure in the post. User in the social media immediately started to write that Maruti is preparing for a launch of Jimny in India.

Maruti Suzuki showcased Jimny at the 2020 Auto Expo at Greater Noida. The vehicle is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine and comes with 5-speed manual transmission and 4-speed automatic transmission options.

Earlier this year in February a top official had said, "We are currently evaluating whether the feasibility of it being launched in the domestic market. As you may recall, we had shown this Jimny at the Auto Expo in February 2020, and we got some really nice response.

And we are currently studying the various aspects of the marketing as to when, if at all, we can launch that vehicle in India," during an investor call. He was responding to a query on when the Jimny could be launched in India.

The four-wheel drive vehicle powered by a 1.5 litre petrol engine, has power of 75 kW /6000 rpm and torque of 130 Nm /4000 rpm enabling it to negotiate difficult terrains, the company said.

Earlier, speaking about Suzuki Jimny, MSI Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said:The vehicle has been showcased at the Auto Expo to assess response of the Indian consumersto the product.

"Jimny has been developed on the basis of thorough research, assessing the expectations and requirements of professional users," he added.

With its compact design and off-road capabilities, the vehicle speaks volumes about Suzuki's engineering capabilities, he added. Suzuki sells the Jimny across 194 countries.

