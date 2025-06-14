Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Baleno go under Bharat NCAP. Here are the safety features

Bharat NCAP, India's official car safety rating body, recently crash-tested two of Maruti Suzuki’s most popular models—the Dzire and the Baleno. The results revealed a major milestone for Maruti Suzuki, as the Dzire became the brand’s first sedan to receive a full five-star rating for both Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and Child Occupant Protection (COP) under the Bharat NCAP safety protocols.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: A New Benchmark in Safety The Dzire stood out with its impressive safety credentials. Equipped with six airbags, an electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold assist, and ABS with EBD, the compact sedan offers a comprehensive suite of safety features. It also includes a 360-degree parking camera, front seatbelts with pretensioners and load limiters, and speed-sensitive auto door locks.

Additional features such as high-speed alert, ISOFIX child seat mounts, three-point seatbelts for all occupants, rear parking sensors, a reverse camera, fog lamps, and a tyre pressure monitoring system further enhance its safety profile.

In Bharat NCAP tests, the Dzire scored 29.46 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 41.57 out of 49 for child occupant protection. This impressive performance follows its earlier achievement of a five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash tests in November 2024. In detailed evaluations, it earned 14.17/16 in the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test and 15.29/16 in the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Strong Performer With Slight Variance The Baleno, Maruti's premium hatchback, also fared well but fell slightly short of Dzire's results. It was tested in two variants—one with six airbags and the other with just two. Both models came equipped with essential safety technologies, including ESP, ABS with EBD, hill hold assist, 360-degree parking camera, and front seatbelt pretensioners. The hatchback also features an auto-dimming IRVM, high-speed alert system, ISOFIX mounts, and reverse parking sensors.