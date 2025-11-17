Maruti Suzuki Dzire beats SUVs in October. What propelled it to defy trend?

Maruti Suzuki Dzire is one of the bestselling cars in the Indian passenger vehicle market and in October 2025, it defied the trend in the country, by ending the dominance of the SUVs in the car manufacturer's sales chart. The bestselling Maruti Suzuki in October 2025 was the Dzire, with 20,791 units retailed. With this, the sub-compact sedan that is highly popular in both private and fleet segments of the country's passenger vehicle market, beaten the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and WagonR, which were positioned in second and third position of the OEM's sales chart last month.

Top 10 Maruti Suzuki cars in October 2025 Maruti Suzuki models October 2025 October 2024 YoY (%) Dzire 20,791 12,698 64 Ertiga 20,087 18,785 7 Wagon R 18,970 13,922 36 Fronx 17,003 16,419 4 Baleno 16,873 16,082 5 Swift 15,542 17,539 -11 Eeco 13,537 11,653 16 Victoris 13,496 NA NA Brezza 12,072 16,565 -27 Grand Vitara 10,409 14,083 -26

The October 2025 was a major month for the Maruti Suzuki. The auto company hit the three crore sales milestone. Adding more zing to the sales performance was the revival of the small cars, owing to the GST rate cuts under the new tax regime that kicked in September 2025. The Dzire shined among all, by becoming the bestselling Maruti Suzuki model as well as the country's second bestselling PV also, right behind the Tata Nexon. Dzire registered a 64% year-n-year sales growth last month, up from 12,698 units recorded in October 2024.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire defied trend. Here's how Maruti Suzuki Dzire defied the trend of the consumers inclining towards SUVs and MPVs over the small hatchbacks and sedans in October 2025, by beating the popular models like Brezza and Grand Vitara. Here are the key reasons that helped the the sub-compact sedan to defy the trend.

GST rate cut Maruti Suzuki Dzire has received the benefits of the GST rate cuts. Under the new tax regime that was introduced in September 2025, the GST rate for the passenger vehicles were brought down to 18%, down from 28%. Also, the cess was removed, which altogether brought down the total tax incidence on the small cars significantly. The Dzire was able to avail the benefits of this tax structure.

Festive discounts October 2025 was the festive season in India, which witnessed the automakers including the Maruti Suzuki offering massive discounts and offers across its entire lineup. The Dzire received a price cut between ₹72,000 and ₹88,000, depending on variants owing to the GST rate cuts. Additionally, the festive discounts and offers ramped up the appeal of the sedan to the customers.

