Subscribe

Maruti Suzuki Dzire beats SUVs in October. What propelled it to defy trend?

Maruti Suzuki Dzire has raked in the benefit of GST rate cuts, festive discounts and the overall appealing product proposition of the new generation model.

Mainak Das
Updated17 Nov 2025, 03:17 PM IST
Advertisement
Maruti Suzuki Dzire has raked in the benefit of GST rate cuts, festive discounts and the overall appealing product proposition of the new generation model.
Personalised Offers on
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Check Offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire has raked in the benefit of GST rate cuts, festive discounts and the overall appealing product proposition of the new generation model.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire is one of the bestselling cars in the Indian passenger vehicle market and in October 2025, it defied the trend in the country, by ending the dominance of the SUVs in the car manufacturer's sales chart. The bestselling Maruti Suzuki in October 2025 was the Dzire, with 20,791 units retailed. With this, the sub-compact sedan that is highly popular in both private and fleet segments of the country's passenger vehicle market, beaten the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and WagonR, which were positioned in second and third position of the OEM's sales chart last month.

Advertisement
Top 10 Maruti Suzuki cars in October 2025
Maruti Suzuki modelsOctober 2025October 2024YoY (%)
Dzire20,79112,69864
Ertiga20,08718,7857
Wagon R18,97013,92236
Fronx17,00316,4194
Baleno16,87316,0825
Swift15,54217,539-11
Eeco13,53711,65316
Victoris13,496NANA
Brezza12,07216,565-27
Grand Vitara10,40914,083-26

The October 2025 was a major month for the Maruti Suzuki. The auto company hit the three crore sales milestone. Adding more zing to the sales performance was the revival of the small cars, owing to the GST rate cuts under the new tax regime that kicked in September 2025. The Dzire shined among all, by becoming the bestselling Maruti Suzuki model as well as the country's second bestselling PV also, right behind the Tata Nexon. Dzire registered a 64% year-n-year sales growth last month, up from 12,698 units recorded in October 2024.

Check similar cars

Find more cars

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

₹ 6.26 - 9.32 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Honda Amaze

₹ 8.1 - 11.2 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Hyundai Aura

₹ 6.54 - 9.11 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Tata Tigor

₹ 6 - 9.5 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

VinFast VF7

₹ 20.89 - 25.49 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Mahindra BE 6

₹ 18.9 - 28.54 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Maruti Suzuki Dzire defied trend. Here's how

Maruti Suzuki Dzire defied the trend of the consumers inclining towards SUVs and MPVs over the small hatchbacks and sedans in October 2025, by beating the popular models like Brezza and Grand Vitara. Here are the key reasons that helped the the sub-compact sedan to defy the trend.

Advertisement

GST rate cut

Maruti Suzuki Dzire has received the benefits of the GST rate cuts. Under the new tax regime that was introduced in September 2025, the GST rate for the passenger vehicles were brought down to 18%, down from 28%. Also, the cess was removed, which altogether brought down the total tax incidence on the small cars significantly. The Dzire was able to avail the benefits of this tax structure.

Festive discounts

October 2025 was the festive season in India, which witnessed the automakers including the Maruti Suzuki offering massive discounts and offers across its entire lineup. The Dzire received a price cut between 72,000 and 88,000, depending on variants owing to the GST rate cuts. Additionally, the festive discounts and offers ramped up the appeal of the sedan to the customers.

Advertisement

New-gen model

The new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes with a signifiant upgrade from the previous generation model. It gets a plethora of design updates, becoming more contemporary and stylish, while the interior gets a loads of features. The powertrain too comes a an upgraded one. All these design changes, features and updated powertrain combine the new generation Dzire into an appealing product.

 
 
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsAuto NewsMaruti Suzuki Dzire beats SUVs in October. What propelled it to defy trend?
Read Next Story