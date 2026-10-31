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Maruti Suzuki Dzire crosses 35 lakh production milestone in 18 years, joins Alto, Swift and WagonR: Here's what CEO said

Maruti Suzuki said cumulative Dzire production has crossed 3.5 million units in about 18 years and nine months. Launched in 2008, the sedan joins the Alto, Swift and WagonR at the milestone and is the company’s highest-selling passenger vehicle. 

Garvit Bhirani
Updated31 Oct 2026, 11:55 PM IST
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Maruti Suzuki Dzire crosses 35 lakh production milestone (Images: Maruti Suzuki, PTI)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire crosses 35 lakh production milestone (Images: Maruti Suzuki, PTI)
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Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) on Saturday announced that cumulative production of its sedan, the Dzire, has crossed 3.5 million (35 lakh) units.

Produced at the company's Manesar plant, the Dzire reached the milestone in approximately 18 years and 9 months, underscoring its continued popularity among buyers in domestic and overseas markets.

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With this achievement, Dzire joins the Alto, Swift and WagonR as the only Maruti Suzuki models to cross the 35-lakh production mark.

The company said the Dzire is India's highest-selling passenger vehicle. It has also become the first sedan to receive a five-star rating under the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP).

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Production milestones

Introduced in 2008, the Dzire reached 10 lakh cumulative production in April 2015, followed by 20 lakh units in June 2019 and 30 lakh units in December 2024.

The pace of production has accelerated over the years. While the first 10 lakh units took 7 years and 3 months to manufacture, the most recent 10 lakh units were produced in 4 years and 4 months.

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Maruti Suzuki said the model has contributed to its leadership in the sedan segment for 19 consecutive years. The Dzire also featured among the company's top five export models during the last financial year.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire crosses 3.5 million units of cumulative production (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

What Maruti Suzuki CEO said about Dzire's 35 lakh milestone

Commenting on the achievement, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said the milestone reflected the trust of customers across four generations of the sedan.

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“The cumulative production of 3.5 million Dzire vehicles marks a significant milestone in the model’s journey. More importantly, it reflects the trust and affection of millions of customers across four generations. It is rare for a car to remain relevant for nearly two decades. Introduced in 2008, the Dzire has created a strong legacy by combining style, comfort and practicality,” Takeuchi said.

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“Across four generations, the sedan has evolved with changing customer aspirations while retaining its core strengths, helping it to sustain its position among India’s highest selling vehicles over the years. I express my heartfelt gratitude to our customers for making Dzire a part of their lives, and to our employees, supplier and dealer partners whose contribution has made this journey possible," he added.

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"Together, they have shaped Dzire’s legacy and established it as one of India’s most successful passenger vehicles. Going forward, with increasing manufacturing scale, we remain committed to delivering world-class quality and delighting customers in India and across global markets,” he further said.

New Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Features and mileage

Launched in November 2024, the latest-generation Dzire comes with an updated design, premium two-tone interiors, advanced features and improved fuel efficiency.

The company has also introduced an automatic S-CNG variant, which it claims is India's most fuel-efficient sedan, delivering a mileage of 36.47 km per kg.

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More

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