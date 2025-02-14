Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets a price hike: Check new prices

Maruti Suzuki's popular sedan Dzire has reportedly undergone its first price revision since its launch, witnessing an increase of up to Rs. 10,000 across select variants, reported CarLelo.

Reportedly, this marks a notable adjustment for the recently introduced new-generation Dzire, which initially entered the market at a starting price of Rs. 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Price hike breakdown across variants As per the publication, the most significant price increase affects the VXi AMT and ZXi AMT versions of the Dzire, with each seeing a hike of Rs. 10,000. Meanwhile, other variants such as the ZXi+ AMT, ZXi CNG MT, VXi CNG MT, VXi MT, and LXi MT have experienced a uniform rise of Rs. 5,000. Interestingly, the ZXi+ MT variant remains unaffected by this revision.

With these changes, the price range of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire now extends from Rs. 6.84 lakh to Rs. 10.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

Competition in the segment Despite the price increase, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire continues to hold a strong position in the sub-four-metre sedan category, competing with the Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze. The latest iteration of the Dzire showcases a modernised design, enhanced performance, and an impressive suite of safety features, ensuring its continued appeal to prospective buyers.

A significant milestone for the Dzire is its recent achievement in safety testing. The vehicle secured a prestigious five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash tests, making it the first Maruti Suzuki model to attain such a commendable safety score. This development further enhances its standing among rivals and provides an added incentive for safety-conscious buyers.

