Maruti Suzuki Dzire price slashed by up to ₹88,000; festive benefits make more lucrative

Mainak Das
Published28 Sep 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki Dzire may not be the hot favourite model in the Indian passenger vehicle market anymore, but the sub-compact sedan has received its sheen back to some extent with the fourth generation iteration. Further making it more attractive is the GST price cut and festive benefits. The sedan has received a GST price cut of up to 88,000. Additionally, it is available with festive benefits of up to 63,400. However, the amount of festive benefits may vary across dealerships and regions.

VariantPrice before GST cut (ex-showroom)Price after GST cut (ex-showroom)Price cut
LXi 6.84 lakh 6.26 lakh 58,000
VXi 7.84 lakh 7.17 lakh 67,000
VXi AMT 8.34 lakh 7.62 lakh 72,000
VXi CNG 8.79 lakh 8.03 lakh 76,000
ZXi 8.94 lakh 8.18 lakh 76,000
ZXi AMT 9.44 lakh 8.63 lakh 81,000
ZXi Plus 9.69 lakh 8.86 lakh 83,000
ZXi CNG 9.89 lakh 9.04 lakh 85,000
ZXi Plus AMT 10.19 lakh 9.31 lakh 88,000

The highest benefit available in the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is 88,000. Interestingly, the highest benefit is available on the op-spec ZXI Plus trim of the car, which is similar to its sibling Swift hatchback, which also received the highest GST price cut benefits on the top-spec model, unlike any other hatchback in Maruti Suzuki's portfolio. The entire price cut spectrum of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire ranges between 58,000 and 88,000, depending on the variant. The Dzire is available in both manual and AMT transmission choices. The AMT variants of the Dzire are available with GST price cuts ranging between 72,000 and 88,000.

The new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire, which comes packing a host of design and feature updates, as well as a completely new Z series 1.20-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine that replaced the previous four-cylinder petrol motor of the car, has scored a five-star safety rating in both Global NCAP (GNCAP) and Bharat NCAP (BNCAP).

With this, the Dzire became the first Maruti Suzuki model to score a five-star GNCAP and BNCAP safety rating. Besides the petrol engine, the new Dzire is available with a factory-installed CNG kit as well, which works in combination with the petrol motor. The Dzire is extensively sold in the taxi segment. With the upgrades, it has found a slight revival in sales in the private segment as well, which is expected to be further accelerated with the GST rate cuts and festive benefits.

