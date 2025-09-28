Maruti Suzuki Dzire price slashed by up to ₹88,000; festive benefits make more lucrative

Maruti Suzuki Dzire may not be the hot favourite model in the Indian passenger vehicle market anymore, but the sub-compact sedan has received its sheen back to some extent with the fourth generation iteration. Further making it more attractive is the GST price cut and festive benefits. The sedan has received a GST price cut of up to ₹88,000. Additionally, it is available with festive benefits of up to ₹63,400. However, the amount of festive benefits may vary across dealerships and regions.

Variant Price before GST cut (ex-showroom) Price after GST cut (ex-showroom) Price cut LXi ₹ 6.84 lakh ₹ 6.26 lakh ₹ 58,000 VXi ₹ 7.84 lakh ₹ 7.17 lakh ₹ 67,000 VXi AMT ₹ 8.34 lakh ₹ 7.62 lakh ₹ 72,000 VXi CNG ₹ 8.79 lakh ₹ 8.03 lakh ₹ 76,000 ZXi ₹ 8.94 lakh ₹ 8.18 lakh ₹ 76,000 ZXi AMT ₹ 9.44 lakh ₹ 8.63 lakh ₹ 81,000 ZXi Plus ₹ 9.69 lakh ₹ 8.86 lakh ₹ 83,000 ZXi CNG ₹ 9.89 lakh ₹ 9.04 lakh ₹ 85,000 ZXi Plus AMT ₹ 10.19 lakh ₹ 9.31 lakh ₹ 88,000

The highest benefit available in the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is ₹88,000. Interestingly, the highest benefit is available on the op-spec ZXI Plus trim of the car, which is similar to its sibling Swift hatchback, which also received the highest GST price cut benefits on the top-spec model, unlike any other hatchback in Maruti Suzuki's portfolio. The entire price cut spectrum of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire ranges between ₹58,000 and ₹88,000, depending on the variant. The Dzire is available in both manual and AMT transmission choices. The AMT variants of the Dzire are available with GST price cuts ranging between ₹72,000 and ₹88,000.

The new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire, which comes packing a host of design and feature updates, as well as a completely new Z series 1.20-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine that replaced the previous four-cylinder petrol motor of the car, has scored a five-star safety rating in both Global NCAP (GNCAP) and Bharat NCAP (BNCAP).