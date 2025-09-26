Dzire to Invicto: Maruti Suzuki safest cars with BNCAP 5-star rating

Maruti Maruti Suzuki has been gradually ramping up its efforts to make safer cars. The automaker that has been mocked for making unsafe cars, the subject of popular joke ‘tin cans’, has scored a five-star safety rating for its three models in the Bharat NCAP crash tests in the recent past. The current generation Dzire sub-compact sedan, the Victoris mid-size SUV and the Invicto MPV - all have scored a five-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash tests. Interestingly, both the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Victoris SUV have scored five-star safety ratings in Global NCAP crash tests as well.

No wonder, with these models, Maruti Suzuki is showing the intent of making safer cars for India and throwing a challenge to rivals such as Tata Motors and Mahindra - two of the automakers that have earned a lot of accolades for making safe cars that have scored five-star ratings in Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP crash tests in the recent past.

Here is a quick look at the three Maruti Suzuki safest cars that have scored five-star safety ratings in Bharat NCAP (BNCAP) crash tests.