Dzire to Invicto: Maruti Suzuki safest cars with BNCAP 5-star rating

Maruti Maruti Suzuki has been gradually ramping up its efforts to make safer cars. The automaker that has been mocked for making unsafe cars, the subject of popular joke ‘tin cans’, has scored a five-star safety rating for its three models in the Bharat NCAP crash tests in the recent past. The current generation Dzire sub-compact sedan, the Victoris mid-size SUV and the Invicto MPV - all have scored a five-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash tests. Interestingly, both the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Victoris SUV have scored five-star safety ratings in Global NCAP crash tests as well.
No wonder, with these models, Maruti Suzuki is showing the intent of making safer cars for India and throwing a challenge to rivals such as Tata Motors and Mahindra - two of the automakers that have earned a lot of accolades for making safe cars that have scored five-star ratings in Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP crash tests in the recent past.
Here is a quick look at the three Maruti Suzuki safest cars that have scored five-star safety ratings in Bharat NCAP (BNCAP) crash tests.
The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is a highly popular model in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The current generation Dzire that was launched last year came with a significantly updated design and a host of upmarket features, ramping up its appeal drastically from the previous generation model. On the powertrain front, it uses the same engine as the current generation Maruti Suzuki Swift. The sedan became the first Maruti Suzuki car to score five-star ratings from the Global NCAP (GNCAP) as well as Bharat NCAP (BNCAP). During the Bharat NCAP crash test, in the Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) category, the sedan scored 29.46 points out of 32, while in the Child Occupant Protection (COP) category, it scored 41.57 points out of 49.
Maruti Suzuki Victoris is the latest SUV from the automaker. It has been launched the flagship model in the brand's Arena product lineup. This midsize SUV competes with rivals such as the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta. The SUV comes positioned between the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Grand Vitara, in terms of pricing. The SUV is equipped with a wide range of advanced technology-aided features. On the powertrain front, it gets hybrid technology that enhances its appeal further. In the BNCAP crash test, the Victoris scored 31.66 points out of 32 in the Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) category and 43 points out of 49 in the Child Occupant Protection (COP) category.
The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is the flagship model from the automaker, which was launched as a rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross, as part of the global partnership between Toyota and Suzuki to share models and technology. The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is the latest model from the automaker to receive a five-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash test. The MPV has scored 30.43 points out of 32 in the Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) category. In the Child Occupant Protection (COP) category, the MPV scored 45 points out of 49.