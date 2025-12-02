Safety showdown: Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Honda Amaze in Bharat NCAP Ratings

The third generation iteration of Honda Amaze sub-compact sedan was launched in India in December 2024, following the launch of the fourth generation avatar of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. Both these two sub-compact sedans have received five-star safety ratings in Bharat NCAP crash test. While the Maruti Suzuki Dzire was tested by BNCAP in June 2025, the Honda Amaze has scored the five-star rating recently.

The sub-compact sedans have been witnessing sales slump over the last few years amid the surging demand for crossovers and SUVs. However, with the launch of the new generation models, both the Dzire and Amaze have been able to grab some attention back from the consumers. The consumer interest was further amplified by the GST rate cuts right ahead of the festive season this year, which made the small cars significantly affordable for the buyers.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Honda Amaze BNCAP safety rating 5-star 5-star Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) 29.46 / 32 28.33 / 32 Frontal offset deformable barrier test 14.17 / 16 14.33 / 16 Side movable deformable barrier test 15.29 / 16 14 / 16 Side pole impact test Ok Ok Child Occupant Protection (COP) 41.57 / 49 40.81 / 49 Child safety dynamic score 23.57 / 24 23.81 / 24 CRS installation score 12 / 12 12 / 12 Vehicle assessment score 6 / 13 5 / 13 Safety features 6 airbags, rear seat ISOFIX child seat anchorages, ESC, reverse parking sensors, 3-point seatbelts for all seats, hill-hold assist, 360-degree camera 6 airbags, rear seat ISOFIX child seat anchorages, ESC, reverse parking sensors, 3-point seatbelts for all seats, hill-hold assist, Level 1 ADAS, lane watch camera Price (ex-showroom) ₹ 6.26 lakh - ₹ 9.31 lakh ₹ 7.41 lakh - ₹ 10 lakh

While the GST rate cuts, along with design updates and features have helped in bringing back the consumer interest to some extent for these two models, the safety features too played a crucial role. The Bharat NCAP crash tests results and five-star scores certainly have been playing vital role in assuring the consumers about a good deal for these two cars.

Here is a comparison of safety features and Bharat NCAP crash test results of the two rivalling sub-compact sedans, Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze, to understand how they stand against each other.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Honda Amaze: Bharat NCAP crash test results Both the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze have scored five-star safety ratings in Bharat NCAP crash tests. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has received 1.13 points higher than the Honda Amaze in the Adult Occupant Protection (AOP). On the other hand, the Dzire scored 0.76 points higher in Child Occupant Protection (COP). In a nutshell, both the sedans received five stars in AOP, but Amaze gets only four stars in COP.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Honda Amaze: AOP A detailed analysis of the Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) ratings show that the Honda Amaze received 0.16 points more in the frontal offset deformable barrier test, while the Maruti Suzuki Dzire took upper hand in the side movable barrier test with an edge of 1.29 points.

The Dzire, in its frontal offset deformable test, offered good protection to the driver’s head, neck, pelvis, thighs and feet, adequate protection for the tibias and weak protection for the chest. The co-driver’s head, neck, pelvis, thighs and left tibia received good protection, while the protection level for the right tibia was rated as adequate. The Honda Amaze too offered good protection to the driver’s head, neck, pelvis, thighs and feet, while protection for the chest and both tibias was rated as adequate. Also, in this test, protection to all critical parts of the front passenger was rated as good.

In the side movable deformable test, Maruti Suzuki Dzire's all occupants received good protection for all parts, except the chest, which received adequate protection. In the side pole impact test, protection to all parts of the passenger was rated as good. In case of Honda Amaze, the protection to the passenger’s head, abdomen and pelvis was rated as good, but for the chest, it was rated as marginal. All parts of the Amaze occupants received good amount of protection in the side pole impact test.

