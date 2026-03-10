Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Honda Amaze: EMI comparison of rival sub-4-metre sedans

Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze are two highly popular sub-compact sedans in the Indian market. Despite the severe pressure and the shrinking market share, these two sedans have been able to sustain their business in the country. Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze, both sedans, have been popular among private buyers as well as fleet operators.

Interestingly, both these sedans have received a generational update in the recent past, which not only tweaked the design significantly but also added new features. While the Dzire received a completely new 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine, the Honda Amaze continues with the same tried and tested 1.2-litre petrol motor.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is priced between ₹6.25 lakh and ₹9.31 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Honda Amaze is priced between ₹7.48 lakh and rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

If you have been planning to buy a sub-compact sedan and these two models are in your shortlist, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the monthly EMI you have to pay for the top-end trims of both sedans.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Honda Amaze: EMI comparison

Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Honda Amaze: Monthly EMI comparison Model & variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Rate of interest Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXI+ AMT ₹ 931,300 ₹ 931,300 9.5% 24 months ₹ 42,760 ₹ 94,944 36 months ₹ 29,832 ₹ 142,662 Honda Amaze ZX CVT ₹ 999,900 ₹ 999,900 24 months ₹ 45,910 ₹ 101,938 36 months ₹ 32,030 ₹ 153,171

To calculate the monthly EMIs for the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze's top-end trims, we have taken some key factors into consideration. The loan amounts for both the models have been considered as the 100% of ex-showroom pricing. Rate oif interest has been considered as 9.5%, while repayment tenures have been considered as 24 months and 36 months.