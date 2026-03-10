Subscribe

Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Honda Amaze: EMI comparison of rival sub-4-metre sedans

Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze are two of the most prominent sub-compact sedans in the Indian market that have been in business for quite a long time.

Mainak Das
Updated10 Mar 2026, 03:08 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze are two highly popular sub-compact sedans in the Indian market. Despite the severe pressure and the shrinking market share, these two sedans have been able to sustain their business in the country. Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze, both sedans, have been popular among private buyers as well as fleet operators.

Interestingly, both these sedans have received a generational update in the recent past, which not only tweaked the design significantly but also added new features. While the Dzire received a completely new 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine, the Honda Amaze continues with the same tried and tested 1.2-litre petrol motor.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is priced between 6.25 lakh and 9.31 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Honda Amaze is priced between 7.48 lakh and rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

If you have been planning to buy a sub-compact sedan and these two models are in your shortlist, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the monthly EMI you have to pay for the top-end trims of both sedans.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Honda Amaze: EMI comparison

Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Honda Amaze: Monthly EMI comparison
Model & variantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Rate of interestRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXI+ AMT 931,300 931,3009.5%24 months 42,760 94,944
36 months 29,832 142,662
Honda Amaze ZX CVT 999,900 999,90024 months 45,910 101,938
36 months 32,030 153,171

To calculate the monthly EMIs for the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze's top-end trims, we have taken some key factors into consideration. The loan amounts for both the models have been considered as the 100% of ex-showroom pricing. Rate oif interest has been considered as 9.5%, while repayment tenures have been considered as 24 months and 36 months.

The monthly EMIs calculated here are subjective and could vary depending on your downpayment amount, how much loan you are taking, the rate of interest, selected repayment tenure, etc.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

