Maruti Suzuki Dzire was brand's bestseller in H1 FY26. What's driving its growth

Maruti Suzuki Dzire has always remained one of the bestselling cars in India. Even when the sedans have witnessed sales slump, the Dzire didn't lose its charm. The sub-compact sedan received a new generational update recently, in line with its hatchback sibling, Swift. The latest generation Dzire has not only improved the appeal of the nomenclature, but also revived the sub-compact sedan almost single handedly.

Advertisement

In between April and September this year, the Dzire sold nearly 1.30 lakh units, becoming the bestselling car of Maruti Suzuki, beating even the popular SUVs like Brezza. The recent GST rate cut has further brought down the pricing of the small cars, including the sub-compact sedan like Dzire.

Here's let us assess top five reasons that have been propelling the popularity of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

Advertisement

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: A sub-compact sedan with 5-star GNCAP rating The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the first sub-compact sedan in the Indian market that scored a perfect five-star rating from the Global NCAP (GNCAP). Wit the increased focus on safety features, the five-star GNCAP rating gave the new generation Dzire an additional leverage. Interestingly, the sedan scored five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP (BNCAP) crash test as well. Standard safety features of the sedan include six airbags, ESP with hill hold assist, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX are standard across all variants.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Eye catching design The new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes with a design philosophy, which is beyond the previous styling of just a Swift with a boot. It gets a distinctive front profile. It looks sleeker and more premium than before, thanks to the larger front grille, LED projector headlamps, LED DRL, revamped bumpers, LED taillights etc. The new design alloy wheels too add more zing to the sedan.

Advertisement

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Premium and practical cabin The cabin of the new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets a completely redesigned approach, which blends premiumness with practicality. It looks spacious offering the customers comfortable journey experience. The generous sized boot offers enough room for luggage. Adding premiumness to the interior are the features such as the 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, wireless phone charging, and an electric sunroof, among others. The build quality and fit-and-finish are better than previous generations, further enhancing its appeal.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: New efficient engine The new Dzire uses a new 1.2-litre Z series petrol engine with a three-cylinder setup. This has made the engine more refined than before as well as more fuel efficient also. The petrol model claims to offer p to 24.79 kmpl of fuel economy, while the CNG variant offers even higher fuel efficiency. Transmission options include manual and AMT units.

Advertisement