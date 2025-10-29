Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and Hyundai Creta EV challenging Honda 0 Alpha unveiled, India launch in 2027

The Honda 0 α (Alpha) SUV concept has been unveiled at the ongoing Japan Mobility Show 2025. This has marked the car manufacturer's entry into the brand's 0 series of electric cars. What's more interesting is that the Honda 0 Alpha electric SUV will be launched in India in 2027, among other global markets. Upon launch, this is expected to play a key role in Honda's India product strategy, and it will challenge Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara and Hyundai Creta EV.

Here is a quick look at the upcoming Honda 0 Alpha electric SUV concept and its key USPs.

Honda 0 Alpha: Concept EV with a near-production design Honda 0 Alpha electric SUV concept is smaller than the Honda 0 SUV displayed at the CES 2025. The carmaker has claimed that despite being a concept, the 0 Alpha is near production, which hints that the production model will have a design close to this concept. However, the design approach remains the same. Honda describes the design philosophy of its 0 series electric car as thin, light and wise. The latest concept SUV also follows the same strategy and comes with an upright and wide stance that gives it a strong road presence.

The Honda 0 Alpha sports an illuminated Honda logo and a charging port in the usual front grille space. It gets sharply raked front and vertical rear windshields, a tapered window line to the rear. The C pillar is thick and looks to have been inspired by MPVs, and there is a small boot spoiler adding a bit of zing to the EV. The thick body cladding, protruding wheel arches, and aero design 19-inch five-spoke alloy wheels add more boldness to the SUV. Other design elements include U-shaped LED taillights, faux bash plates on the rear bumper, etc.