Subscribe

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and Hyundai Creta EV challenging Honda 0 Alpha unveiled, India launch in 2027

Upon launch, the Honda 0 Alpha electric SUV will compete with rivals like Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara and Hyundai Creta EV.

Mainak Das
Updated29 Oct 2025, 09:36 AM IST
Advertisement
Upon launch, the Honda 0 Alpha electric SUV will compete with rivals like Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara and Hyundai Creta EV.
Upon launch, the Honda 0 Alpha electric SUV will compete with rivals like Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara and Hyundai Creta EV.

The Honda 0 α (Alpha) SUV concept has been unveiled at the ongoing Japan Mobility Show 2025. This has marked the car manufacturer's entry into the brand's 0 series of electric cars. What's more interesting is that the Honda 0 Alpha electric SUV will be launched in India in 2027, among other global markets. Upon launch, this is expected to play a key role in Honda's India product strategy, and it will challenge Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara and Hyundai Creta EV.

Advertisement

Here is a quick look at the upcoming Honda 0 Alpha electric SUV concept and its key USPs.

Check similar cars

Find more cars

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

₹ 17 - 26 Lakhs

Notify me

Hyundai Creta EV

₹ 18.02 - 24.55 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

MG 4 EV

₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs

Notify me

Hyundai Kona Electric 2024

₹ 25 Lakhs Onwards

Notify me

Kia Carens Clavis EV

₹ 17.99 - 24.49 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

MG Windsor EV

₹ 14 - 18.39 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Honda 0 Alpha: Concept EV with a near-production design

Honda 0 Alpha electric SUV concept is smaller than the Honda 0 SUV displayed at the CES 2025. The carmaker has claimed that despite being a concept, the 0 Alpha is near production, which hints that the production model will have a design close to this concept. However, the design approach remains the same. Honda describes the design philosophy of its 0 series electric car as thin, light and wise. The latest concept SUV also follows the same strategy and comes with an upright and wide stance that gives it a strong road presence.

Advertisement

The Honda 0 Alpha sports an illuminated Honda logo and a charging port in the usual front grille space. It gets sharply raked front and vertical rear windshields, a tapered window line to the rear. The C pillar is thick and looks to have been inspired by MPVs, and there is a small boot spoiler adding a bit of zing to the EV. The thick body cladding, protruding wheel arches, and aero design 19-inch five-spoke alloy wheels add more boldness to the SUV. Other design elements include U-shaped LED taillights, faux bash plates on the rear bumper, etc.

Honda 0 Alpha: Likely to get 65 kWh-75 kWh battery packs

The Honda 0 Alpha electric SUV is expected to get two battery pack choices, which would be a 65 kWh unit and a 75 kWh LFP battery pack. However, the exact battery pack detail has not been revealed. The SUV will get a single-motor front-wheel drivetrain.

Advertisement

 
 
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsAuto NewsMaruti Suzuki e Vitara and Hyundai Creta EV challenging Honda 0 Alpha unveiled, India launch in 2027
Read Next Story