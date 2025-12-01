Maruti Suzuki e Vitara India launch tomorrow. Top 3 facts about it

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, the first-ever pure electric car from the automaker is all set for launch in India on December 2. With this, the Maruti Suzuki will join the list of auto manufacturers in India that are selling EVs here. The e Vitara already entered production in India, but for exports to the global market. Now, Maruti Suzuki is launching the car in the domestic market as well.

Based on the eVX concept, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara has been the centre of the discussions of the automotive community in India for quite some time, and now, with this the carmaker is all set to finish the 2025 in an electrifying note, literally. Before the electric car is launched, here are top three facts about the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: The OEM's entry in Indian EV market The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will mark the biggest carmaker in India's entry into the bulging electric vehicle space of the country. Carmakers like Mahindra, Tata Motors, Hyundai, MG, Kia have already entered the segment. Now, Maruti Suzuki will join the list with the e Vitara. Interestingly, the carmaker has planned to launch four electric cars in India by 2030 and the e Vitara will be the first of them.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Two battery packs, 500 km range on offer Powering the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be a 48.8 kWh battery pack, while there will be a bigger 61.1 kWh battery pack as well, available in the higher trims. Both these battery pack options will be paired with a single electric motor, mounted to the front axle, channeling power to front wheels. Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will offer a range of about 500 km on a single charge. The battery can be topped up 0-80% in 50 minutes using a DC fast charger.