Business News/ Auto News / Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara showcased in India, launch soon: Range, features and more

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara showcased in India, launch soon: Range, features and more

Livemint

Maruti Suzuki has launched its first electric vehicle, the e-Vitara, designed on a new HEARTECT-e platform. The vehicle features two battery options, a dual-tone interior, and advanced safety features. It will be available in Spring 2025, priced between 17 lakh to 26 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s leading carmaker, has unveiled its maiden electric vehicle for the country, the e-Vitara. Set to be manufactured at Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG), the e-Vitara will also be exported to international markets.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s leading carmaker, has unveiled its maiden electric vehicle for the country, the e-Vitara. Set to be manufactured at Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG), the e-Vitara will also be exported to international markets, reported HT Auto.

As per the publication, the vehicle is built on a newly developed HEARTECT-e platform, specifically designed for battery electric vehicles. The lightweight platform incorporates high-voltage protection and features a short overhang to optimise interior space. A key innovation is the elimination of underfloor members on the main floor, allowing for increased battery capacity.

In terms of dimensions, the e-Vitara measures 4,275 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, and stands 1,635 mm tall, with a 2,700 mm wheelbase. It boasts a ground clearance of 180 mm and a turning radius of 5.2 metres.

Design highlights

The e-Vitara draws inspiration from the Maruti Suzuki eVX concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. The front features LED headlights with Y-shaped DRLs, a blacked-out bumper with integrated fog lamps, and silver skid plates, lending it a rugged appearance.

On the side, it offers 18- or 19-inch alloy wheels, body cladding, and rear door handles positioned on the C-pillar. At the rear, connected LED tail lights, a shark fin antenna, and a roof spoiler enhance its sporty aesthetic.

Battery, range and performance

Two battery options are available: a 49 kWh pack and a 61 kWh pack. The 61 kWh version offers a range of up to 500 km, while details of the smaller pack’s range are awaited. Power output varies across configurations, with the 49 kWh version delivering 142 bhp and 189 Nm of torque in a 2WD setup, added the report. The 61 kWh model offers 172 bhp and 189 Nm of torque in the 2WD version, while the 4WD variant generates 300 Nm of torque.

Equipped with Suzuki’s ALLGRIP-e system, the e-Vitara features an electric 4WD setup for off-road capabilities. The system includes a Trail Mode, enabling the vehicle to navigate rough terrain by applying brakes to spinning wheels and redistributing torque.

Interior and features

Inside, the e-Vitara boasts a dual-tone interior with dual integrated screens for the infotainment system and digital driver’s display. Premium features include a 10.1-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, and a wireless charger. Safety is prioritised with six airbags, Level-2 ADAS, ABS with EBD, and a 360-degree camera.

Launch and pricing

Set to launch in Spring 2025, the e-Vitara will be sold through Maruti’s Nexa channel. Prices are expected to range from 17 lakh to 26 lakh. Rivals include the Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, and Hyundai Creta Electric.

