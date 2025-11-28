Maruti Suzuki e Vitara launch on Dec 2. What's powertrain choices for buyers

Maruti Suzuki is all set to finish the year in an electrifying note, in a literary meaning, as the automaker is all set to launch its first-ever electric car. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, first-ever electric car from the automaker is all set for launch on December 2. This will put the carmaker in the league of automakers that is offering electric cars in the Indian market.

Maruti Suzuki had already taken the wrap off the e Vitara revealing the design, features and even the battery pack choices of the electric SUV. The e Vitara is already available in global market. However, on December 2, the car's pricing for the Indian market will be announced. This is going to be the first of four battery electric vehicles, Maruti Suzuki has planned to launch in India by 2030.

Before the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is launched in India, here is a quick look at the key facts of the electric SUV.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Key features The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will come packing a plethora of features powered by advanced technology. These features will include LED projector headlamps, electric sunroof, multiple drive modes, 10-way electrically adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seats, Suzuki Connect etc. On the safety front, it will get features like Level 2 ADAS, 360-degree camera, TPMS, seven airbags, etc.