Maruti Suzuki is aiming big with its planned electric car offensive. Under this strategy, the carmaker will launch the e Vitara electric SUV first, which was showcased at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2025. Beyond that, the automaker also plans to launch at least three other electric cars in India by FY2030. While revealing its product strategy and mid-term management plan for the FY2025-FY2030 period, Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that it will bring four electric cars to the market by the end of this decade. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV and electric MPV to follow e Vitara Besides the e Vitara, which is slated to launch in the Indian market later this year, Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the Fronx EV, which will come as an all-electric iteration of the Fronx crossover that is based on the Baleno premium hatchback. Also, there would be an Ertiga EV as well from the OEM, which will come as an all-electric version of the popular Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV. The Ertiga EV seems a viable option for the carmaker to launch in India considering that the MPV segment remains an untapped market with a significant volume potential among the fleet operators. However, Maruti Suzuki has not revealed anything officially about its other upcoming electric cars. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

EVs to play key role in market share regaining strategy Despite holding the lion's share in the Indian passenger vehicle market, Maruti Suzuki's market share dropped below 50 per cent in the last few years, owing to the intense competition that has been ramping up continuously. Maruti Suzuki aims to regain the lost footprint in the Indian PV market by grabbing 50 per cent market share by FY2030. The new products, including electric cars like the e Vitara, are expected to play crucial roles in that strategy.