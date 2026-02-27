MG Windsor EV to Tata Punch EV: Top 5 electric cars in India with BaaS

Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) is increasingly becoming popular among Indian electric vehicle consumers. The electric vehicles are considerably higher priced compared to their ICE-powered counterparts, which often pose a major challenge for consumers who feel that the pricing of the EVs is too high for them compared to petrol or diesel vehicles. Understanding this factor, the automakers selling electric vehicles have brought the BaaS schemes.

Several automakers selling electric cars in India have started selling electric cars with battery rental schemes, which not only bring down the upfront cost of the EV significantly compared to the outright pricing but also offer customers the ability to select their preferred rental plans, as per their driving habits and requirements.

Advertisement

If you are looking for an electric car with a BaaS scheme, here are the top five options you have.

Top 5 electric cars with BaaS in India

Top 5 electric car in India with BaaS schemes Model Price with BaaS (ex-showroom) Battery rental per km MG Comet EV ₹ 4.92 lakh - ₹ 7.63 lakh ₹ 3.20 Tata Punch EV ₹ 6.49 lakh - TBA ₹ 2.60 MG Windsor EV ₹ 9.99 lakh - ₹ 13.39 lakh ₹ 3.90 - ₹ 4.50 Maruti Suzuki e Vitara ₹ 10.99 lakh - ₹ 14.29 lakh ₹ 3.99 - ₹ 4.39 MG ZS EV ₹ 13 lakh - ₹ 15.51 lakh ₹ 4.50

MG Comet EV MG Comet EV is a compact and city commuting-focused electric hatchback that is designed primarily for urban mobility purposes. Powering the MG Comet EV is a 17.3 kWh battery pack paired with a single rear-wheel-drive electric motor. The electric powertrain promises a range of up to 230 km, which makes it suitable for daily city commutes as well as short urban runs. The Comet EV is available with BaaS plans, under which the EV is priced between ₹4.92 lakh and ₹7.63 lakh, depending on variants, while the battery rental costs ₹3.20 per kilometre driven.

Advertisement

Tata Punch EV The latest entrant in India's electric cars with BaaS list is the 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift. The Punch EV is offered with two different battery pack options: a 30 kWh pack offering up to 375 km range and a larger 40 kWh unit promising up to 468 km range. The Tata Punch EV is available with a BaaS scheme, under which the electric SUV is priced from ₹6.49 lakh (ex-showroom), while for battery rental, the customers need to pay ₹2.60 per kilometre.

MG Windsor EV MG Windsor EV was the first car in India to adopt a BaaS program. The Windsor EV is available with two battery pack choices: a 38 kWh and a 52.9 kWh unit, paired with a single electric motor, offering a claimed range of up to 449 km. The pricing with BaaS for the MG Windsor EV ranges between ₹9.99 lakh and ₹13.39 lakh (ex-showroom). For battery rental, the owners of MG Windsor EV need to pay costs between ₹3.90 and ₹4.50 per kilometre, depending on the variant.

Advertisement

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Maruti Suzuki, with its first-ever electric car e Vitara adopted the BaaS scheme. Available with a 49 kWh and 61 kWh battery pack options, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara promises over 500 km range on a single charge. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara with BaaS is priced between ₹10.99 lakh and ₹14.29 lakh (ex-showroom), while battery rental costs between ₹3.99 and ₹4.39 per kilometre, depending on variants.

MG ZS EV The MG ZS EV may not be as popular as the MG Windsor EV, but it certainly has its own takers. It is powered by a 50.3 kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor, offering a claimed range of up to 461 km. With BaaS, the MG ZS EV is priced between ₹13 lakh and ₹15.51 lakh (ex-showroom). For battery rental, the customers need to pay ₹4.50 per kilometre.

Advertisement