Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Top 5 tech-based features of the electric SUV

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, the first-ever electric SUV from the car manufacturer is launching today. Suzuki is already selling the made-in-India e Vitara SUV in he global market. However, despite being the biggest carmaker in India, Maruti Suzuki has not launched the EV here so far, which resulted in the company losing the advantage of grabbing the market at early stage, a leverage Tata Motors has.

Better late than never, Maruti Suzuki has decided to launch the e Vitara in India finally. Showcased first time as the eVX concept, the e Vitara retains a significant chunk of the original design. Being an electric car, the e Vitara gets a whole lot of features as well, which are not only increased the upmarket appeal of the SUV, but increase the comfort and convenience quotient as well.

Here are the top five tech-based features of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Level 2 ADAS Certainly one of the biggest tech-based feature of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is the Level 2 ADAS suite. This comes packing a plethora of safety features powered by advanced technology. The safety features included in this include adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist etc., among others.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: 360-degree camera The 360-degree camera is a feature finding an increasing level of penetration in the modern cars. Almost every carmaker have started offering this feature in their respective models in the mass-market segment. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara too gets the same feature that ensures a comprehensive view of the vehicle's surroundings, giving a bird's eye viw of the car. This feature enhances the driver's convenience during parking and maneuvering in tight spaces.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Heads-up Display (HUD) The Heads-up Display or HUD is still not a very common feature, even if its penetration has increased in the modern cars than before. The HUD projects key information like speed, navigational direction on the windshield or a dedicated glass panel right in front of the driver's eye, which makes sure he or she doesn't need to take eyes off the road. Maruti Suzuki e Vitara gets this feature. This works alongside the SUV's dual digital screens, which comprise a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.1-inch driver's display.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Ventilated and power-adjustable front seats The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara gets ventilated front seats. This makes the experience of the front occupants comfortable, especially during long journey. The ventilated seats have been finding increasing level of penetration in modern cars in the Indian market, and Maruti Suzuki e Vitara too follows the same path. The e Vitara's front seats also come with a 10-step electrically adjustable driver seat, to further enhance the driving comfort.