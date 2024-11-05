Maruti Suzuki has launched its first electric car, the e Vitara, in Milan. Built on the HEARTECT-e platform, production starts in Spring 2025. The car features an electric 4WD system and two battery pack options, promising a range of around 400 km on a single charge.

In a major move towards electric mobility, Maruti Suzuki has unveiled its first electric car, the e Vitara, at an international event in Milan, Italy. Marking the carmaker's debut in the electric vehicle (EV) segment, the e Vitara draws from the eVX concept showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. Production of this model is slated to commence in Spring 2025 at Suzuki's Gujarat facility, which will be dedicated to electric manufacturing.

According to HT Auto, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is built on the HEARTECT-e platform, a newly developed structure specifically tailored for battery electric vehicles (BEVs). The HEARTECT-e features a lightweight design aimed at optimising performance and energy efficiency, alongside a short overhang, which allows for a spacious interior. Suzuki has also maximised battery capacity by reengineering the platform’s floor, removing underfloor members to create a seamless space for the battery pack.

Reportedly, one of the standout features of the e Vitara is its electric 4WD system, branded as the ALLGRIP-e. This system provides off-road capabilities with two independent eAxles at the front and rear, ensuring precise control and responsiveness. Adding to its appeal, the ALLGRIP-e system includes a Trail Mode, enabling the e Vitara to handle rough terrain more effectively by braking spinning tyres and redistributing torque as needed. This could give Maruti Suzuki a distinct edge in the EV market, particularly among drivers seeking versatility.

The e Vitara will offer two battery packs – 49 kWh and 61 kWh – with global availability; however, it remains unconfirmed if both options will be offered to Indian customers. While range details are yet to be disclosed, the e Vitara is expected to achieve around 400 km on a single charge. The 49 kWh battery is set to deliver 142 bhp and 189 Nm of torque in the 2WD variant, while the 61 kWh pack boosts power to 172 bhp in the 2WD and offers up to 300 Nm of torque in the 4WD version.

Notably, Suzuki’s powertrain includes an efficient eAxle setup that combines the motor and inverter with lithium iron-phosphate batteries, aiming for durability and sustainability.