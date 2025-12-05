Planning to buy Maruti Suzuki e Vitara? Variant wise features explained

Maruti Suzuki’s first-ever electric car, the e Vitara, is all set for launch in January 2026. This is going to be the first major electric car launch of 2026. The electric SUV that is currently being manufactured in India and sold in international markets, has been showcased just a few days back in India ahead of its nearing launch. Based on the eVX concept, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara electric SUV will be sold through the car manufacturer's Nexa retail network, meant for premium passenger vehicles. The electric car will be sold in three variant choices: Delta, Zeta and Alpha.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, as showcased in India, will come packing a plethora of features. If you are planning to buy the electric SUV, here is a detailed look at which variant of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will come offering what feature.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Variant-wise features Delta Zeta Alpha Exterior LED DRLs

18-inch aero alloy wheels

Roof-mounted spoiler

Turn indicator integrated ORVM

Shark fin antenna NA Projector LED headlamps

Fog lamps

Dual-tone paint Features Fabric seats

Soft-touch dual-tone theme

Soft-touch door pads

Footwell light

Reading lamp

Multi-colour ambient lighting

Air purifier

Front and rear Type A and Type C charging ports

Tilt and telescopic steering

Keyless entry

Push-button start-stop

Automatic climate control

Reclining and sliding rear seat

Drive modes

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and digital driver display

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Infinity audio system Wireless phone charger

Reverse parking camera Semi-leatherette seats

10-way adjustable powered driver seat

Single-pane glass roof

Ventilated front seats

Subwoofer and tweeters Safety 7 airbags

Front and rear parking sensors

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

Electronic Stability Control

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

ABS with EBD

Electronic parking brake NA 360-degree camera

Level-2 ADAS

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Delta The Delta variant of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara packs LED DRLs , roof mounted spoilers, shark fin antenna. It runs on 18-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, it gets a plethora of features, which include ambient lighting, reclining and sliding rear seats, automatic climate control, fully digital driver display and 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected features, etc. Safety features include seven airbags, electronic parking brake, TPMS, electronic stability control, etc.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Zeta The Zeta trim comes packing all those things available in the Delta trim. Only addition in this trim are the wireless phone charger and reverse parking camera.