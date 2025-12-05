Planning to buy Maruti Suzuki e Vitara? Variant wise features explained

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, first ever electric car from the automaker, slated to launch in January 2026, is one of the most feature-packed cars from the OEM to date.

Updated5 Dec 2025, 09:18 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki’s first-ever electric car, the e Vitara, is all set for launch in January 2026. This is going to be the first major electric car launch of 2026. The electric SUV that is currently being manufactured in India and sold in international markets, has been showcased just a few days back in India ahead of its nearing launch. Based on the eVX concept, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara electric SUV will be sold through the car manufacturer's Nexa retail network, meant for premium passenger vehicles. The electric car will be sold in three variant choices: Delta, Zeta and Alpha.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, as showcased in India, will come packing a plethora of features. If you are planning to buy the electric SUV, here is a detailed look at which variant of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will come offering what feature.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Variant-wise features
DeltaZetaAlpha
Exterior
  • LED DRLs
  • 18-inch aero alloy wheels
  • Roof-mounted spoiler
  • Turn indicator integrated ORVM
  • Shark fin antenna
NA
  • Projector LED headlamps
  • Fog lamps
  • Dual-tone paint
Features
  • Fabric seats
  • Soft-touch dual-tone theme
  • Soft-touch door pads
  • Footwell light
  • Reading lamp
  • Multi-colour ambient lighting
  • Air purifier
  • Front and rear Type A and Type C charging ports
  • Tilt and telescopic steering
  • Keyless entry
  • Push-button start-stop
  • Automatic climate control
  • Reclining and sliding rear seat
  • Drive modes
  • 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and digital driver display
  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • Infinity audio system
  • Wireless phone charger
  • Reverse parking camera
  • Semi-leatherette seats
  • 10-way adjustable powered driver seat
  • Single-pane glass roof
  • Ventilated front seats
  • Subwoofer and tweeters
Safety
  • 7 airbags
  • Front and rear parking sensors
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages
  • ABS with EBD
  • Electronic parking brake
NA
  • 360-degree camera
  • Level-2 ADAS

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Delta

The Delta variant of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara packs LED DRLs , roof mounted spoilers, shark fin antenna. It runs on 18-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, it gets a plethora of features, which include ambient lighting, reclining and sliding rear seats, automatic climate control, fully digital driver display and 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected features, etc. Safety features include seven airbags, electronic parking brake, TPMS, electronic stability control, etc.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Zeta

The Zeta trim comes packing all those things available in the Delta trim. Only addition in this trim are the wireless phone charger and reverse parking camera.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Alpha

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara comes packing a few useful and value enhancing features, which are not availabe in the lower variants. It gets LED projector headlamps, fog lamps and dual-tone exterior paint. Inside the cabin, it gets semi leatherette seats instead of the Delta and Zeta trims' fabric seats. Also, it gets 10-way adjustable powered driver seat, single pane glass roof, ventilated front seats, etc. On the safety front, it gets additional features like 360-degree camera and Level 2 ADAS suite.

