Maruti Suzuki e Vitara vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Which electric SUV to pick?

Maruti Suzuki launched its much-awaited first-ever electric car e Vitara in India just a few weeks back. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara comes as a practical and appealing electric SUV that is meant to attract the young generation consumers in the country who seek a value-for-money EV. However, it is not an easy task for the e Vitara to grab a strong foothold. The competition for this electric SUV is pretty strong, as it is rivalled by strong competitors such as the Tata Punch EV, Hyundai Creta EV, MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6, etc.

The Hyundai Creta Electric, one of the key products in the Indian mass-market's electric SUV segment, comes as an all-electric iteration of the highly popular Hyundai Creta. It comes as the most affordable electric car from the South Korean auto giant. Within a short span after its launch, the Creta Electric has grabbed a lot of eyeballs.

Here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of price, dimension, and powertrain of Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and Hyundai Creta Electric, to understand which electric compact SUV offers better value for money.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Price

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Price comparison Model Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Hyundai Creta Electric Price with BaaS (ex-showroom) ₹ 10.99 lakh - ₹ 14.29 lakh + up to ₹ 4.39 per km NA Price without BaaS (ex-showroom) ₹ 15.99 lakh - ₹ 20 lakh ₹ 18.02 lakh - 24.70 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is priced between ₹15.99 lakh and ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta Electric is priced between ₹18.02 lakh and ₹24.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The comparison shows the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is more affordable compared to the Hyundai Creta Electric.

Interestingly, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is available with a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program, under which the electric SUV is available at a price range of ₹10.99 lakh - ₹14.29 lakh (ex-showroom), while battery EMI ranges between ₹3.99 and ₹4.39 per kilometre, depending on variants.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Dimension

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Dimension comparison Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Difference Hyundai Creta Electric Length 4,275 mm 65 mm 4,340 mm Width 1,800 mm 10 mm 1,790 mm Height 1,640 mm 15 mm 1,655 mm Wheelbase 2,700 mm 90 mm 2,610 mm Ground clearance 185 mm 15 mm 200 mm Boot space 306 litre 127 litre 433 litre Frunk space NA 22 litre 22

The Hyundai Creta Electric is longer and taller than the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. The latter comes wider and has a longer wheelbase. Speaking of ground clearance, the Creta Electric offers 15 mm of extra space at the bottom of the car, while it has 127 litres of additional storage in the boot.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Powertrain

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Powertrain & performance comparison Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Hyundai Creta Electric Battery pack 49 kWh 61 kWh 42 kWh 51.4 kWh Electric motor Single Single Single Single Power 142 bhp 172 bhp 133 bhp 169 bhp Torque 193 Nm 193 Nm 200 Nm 200 Nm Claimed range (Up to) 440 km 543 km 420 km 510 km AC fast charger 10-100% in 6.5 hours (49 kWh) 10-100% in 9 hours (61 kWh) 10-100% in 4 hours (42 kWh) 10-100% in 4 hours 50 mins (51.4 kWh) DC fast charger 10-80% in 45 minutes (61 kWh) with a 70 kW unit 10-80% in 39 mins (42 kWh) 10-80% in 58 mins (51.4 kWh)