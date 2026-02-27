Subscribe

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Which electric SUV to pick?

Both the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and Hyundai Creta Electric come highly competitive against each other, on the pricing and powertrain front.

Mainak Das
Published27 Feb 2026, 10:27 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki launched its much-awaited first-ever electric car e Vitara in India just a few weeks back. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara comes as a practical and appealing electric SUV that is meant to attract the young generation consumers in the country who seek a value-for-money EV. However, it is not an easy task for the e Vitara to grab a strong foothold. The competition for this electric SUV is pretty strong, as it is rivalled by strong competitors such as the Tata Punch EV, Hyundai Creta EV, MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6, etc.

The Hyundai Creta Electric, one of the key products in the Indian mass-market's electric SUV segment, comes as an all-electric iteration of the highly popular Hyundai Creta. It comes as the most affordable electric car from the South Korean auto giant. Within a short span after its launch, the Creta Electric has grabbed a lot of eyeballs.

Here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of price, dimension, and powertrain of Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and Hyundai Creta Electric, to understand which electric compact SUV offers better value for money.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Price

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Price comparison
ModelMaruti Suzuki e VitaraHyundai Creta Electric
Price with BaaS (ex-showroom) 10.99 lakh - 14.29 lakh + up to 4.39 per kmNA
Price without BaaS (ex-showroom) 15.99 lakh - 20 lakh 18.02 lakh - 24.70 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is priced between 15.99 lakh and 20 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta Electric is priced between 18.02 lakh and 24.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The comparison shows the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is more affordable compared to the Hyundai Creta Electric.

Interestingly, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is available with a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program, under which the electric SUV is available at a price range of 10.99 lakh - 14.29 lakh (ex-showroom), while battery EMI ranges between 3.99 and 4.39 per kilometre, depending on variants.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Dimension

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Dimension comparison
Maruti Suzuki e VitaraDifferenceHyundai Creta Electric
Length4,275 mm65 mm4,340 mm
Width1,800 mm10 mm1,790 mm
Height1,640 mm15 mm1,655 mm
Wheelbase2,700 mm90 mm2,610 mm
Ground clearance185 mm15 mm200 mm
Boot space306 litre127 litre433 litre
Frunk spaceNA22 litre22

The Hyundai Creta Electric is longer and taller than the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. The latter comes wider and has a longer wheelbase. Speaking of ground clearance, the Creta Electric offers 15 mm of extra space at the bottom of the car, while it has 127 litres of additional storage in the boot.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Powertrain

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Powertrain & performance comparison
Maruti Suzuki e VitaraHyundai Creta Electric
Battery pack49 kWh61 kWh42 kWh51.4 kWh
Electric motorSingleSingleSingleSingle
Power142 bhp172 bhp133 bhp169 bhp
Torque193 Nm193 Nm200 Nm200 Nm
Claimed range (Up to)440 km543 km420 km510 km
AC fast charger

10-100% in 6.5 hours (49 kWh)

10-100% in 9 hours (61 kWh)

10-100% in 4 hours (42 kWh)

10-100% in 4 hours 50 mins (51.4 kWh)

DC fast charger10-80% in 45 minutes (61 kWh) with a 70 kW unit

10-80% in 39 mins (42 kWh)

10-80% in 58 mins (51.4 kWh)

Both the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and the Hyundai Creta Electric are available with two different battery pack options. Also, both the electric SUVs are available with single and front axle-mounted electric motors. Both the SUVs come highly competitive against each other with their powertrain and specifications.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

