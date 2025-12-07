Maruti Suzuki e Vitara vs Mahindra BE 6: Bharat NCAP safety rating comparison

Both the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and Mahindra BE 6 come with 5-star safety ratings from Bharat NCAP, but the a look at finer data points gives more detailed understanding.

Mainak Das
Published7 Dec 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, which is one of the most awaited electric SUVs in India has recently undergone crash testing by the Bharat NCAP. The carmaker has revealed that the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara scored five-star rating at the Bharat NCAP crash test. Upon launch, it will compete with some tough rivals, including the Mahindra BE 6, which is the most affordable from the homegrown carmaker's Born Electric series of SUVs, and also another EV that scored a five-star rating in Bharat NCAP crash test.

While both the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and the Mahindra BE 6 have scored five-star ratings from Bharat NCAP, if you dive deep and dig up the finer details, the scoresheets of these cars reveal that, despite the five-star overall safety ratings, there are differences.

Maruti Suzuki e VitaraMahindra BE 6
Adult safety rating5-star5-star
Adult Occupant Protection (AOP)31.49 / 3231.97 / 32
Frontal offset deformable barrier test15.49 / 1615.97 / 16
Side movable deformable barrier test16 / 1616 / 16
Side pole impact testOkOk
Child safety rating5-star5-star
Child Occupant Protection (COP)43 / 4945 / 49
Child safety dynamic score24 / 2424 / 24
CRS installation score12 / 1212 / 12
Vehicle assessment score7 / 139 / 13
Key safety features
  • 7 airbags
  • Electronic Stability Programme (ESP)
  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages
  • 3-point seatbelts for all passengers
  • 360-degree camera
  • Level-2 ADAS
  • 7 airbags
  • Electronic Stability Programme (ESP)
  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages
  • 3-point seatbelts for all passengers
  • 360-degree camera
  • Level-2 ADAS

Here is a quick comparison of the Bharat NCAP safety ratings of Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and Mahindra BE 6.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara vs Mahindra BE 6: What makes difference?

In the AOP tests, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara offered good amount of protection to the driver's head, neck, pelvis, thighs and feet. The protection level for the chest and tibias have been labeled as adequate. In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the SUV provided good protection to all the critical body parts of the front passenger. In the side pole impact test and side movable deformable barrier tests, the occupants' head, chest, abdomen and pelvis, received good amount of protection. In the COP tests, the e Vitara obtained a full points in both frontal and side crash tests.

The Mahindra BE 6, in the AOP segment, offered good protection to the driver’s head, neck, pelvis, thighs, feet, and left tibia in the frontal offset deformable barrier test, while the protection to the right tibia was rated as adequate in the same test. For the front passenger, the BE 6 provided good amount of protection. In the side impact test, the driver received good level of protection to the head, chest, abdomen, and pelvis. In the side pole impact test as well, the results were the same. In COP segment, the BE 6 scored full points in both frontal and side crash tests.

Making the difference here is the frontal deformable barrier test, where Mahindra BE 6 offered higher safety scores to both the driver and front passenger, ranging from good to adequate protection. In the COP, both the electric SUVs scored full points in the dynamic scores for both the dummies. However, the Mahindra BE 6 scored better in vehicle assessment score, which is the reason for its better score in COP compared to the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara.

