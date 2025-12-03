Maruti Suzuki e Vitara vs rivals: Dimension and specifications compared

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, the most awaited electric SUV in India has been officially showcased in the country again. While it was thought to be a launch event on December 2, Maruti Suzuki ended up showcasing the car and revealing some key details. Also, rejuvenating enthusiasm among the potential customers, Maruti Suzuki has announced that it will launch the SUV in India in January 2026.

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, which is based on the eVX concept is already being manufactured in India for the international market. However, India launch is yet to take place. Despite not entering the segment yet, the carmaker is betting big on Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to grab a sizeable chunk of the Indian electric passenger vehicle market when it is launched.

The auto OEM is claiming to strengthen the support system like the charging infrastructure before launching the EV in the country, a strategy, which many sees as a reversal of the strategy adopted by other players in the segment. Automakers like Tata Motors, MG, Kia, Hyundai are already present in the Indian mass market electric passenger vehicle segment and they have been launching their products as well as building the charging infrastructure at the same time, while Maruti Suzuki is building the charging infra first.

Upon launch, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara's task to grab a sizeable share of the Indian electric passenger vehicle market will not be easy. The segment is already quite populated with multiple models from multiple brands that have been doing well. Some of the key competitors against which the e Vitara will have to fight are the Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6 and MG ZS EV.

Here is a quick comparison of dimension, powertrain and specifications of these four electric SUVs: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, and Mahindra BE 6.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Tata Curvv EV Hyundai Creta Electric Mahindra BE 6 Length 4,275 mm 4,310 mm 4,340 mm 4,371 mm Width 1,800 mm 1,810 mm 1,790 mm 1,907 mm Height 1,640 mm 1,637 mm 1,655 mm 1,627 mm Wheelbase 2,700 mm 2,560 mm 2,610 mm 2,775 mm Ground clearance 185 mm 193 mm 190 mm 207 mm Boot space 238-306 litre 500 litre 433 litre 455 litre

Among the four electric SUVs, the Mahindra BE 6 is the longest at 4,371 mm, while it is the widest as well at 1,907 mm. The Hyundai Creta Electric is the tallest electric SUV among these models, at 1,655 mm. The Mahindra BE 6 comes with the longest wheelbase and best ground clearance at 2,775 mm and 207 mm, respectively. When it comes to boot space, the Tata Curvv EV has the edge over its rivals. This coupe SUV come with 500-litre of boot storage.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara vs Tata Curvv EV vs Hyundai Creta Electric vs Mahindra BE 6: Powertrain and specifications

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Tata Curvv EV Hyundai Creta Electric Mahindra BE 6 Battery pack 48.8 kWh / 61.1 kWh 45 kWh / 55 kWh 42 kWh / 51.4 kWh 59 kWh / 79 kWh Maximum power 105 bhp / 141 bhp 109 bhp / 121 bhp 133 bhp / 169 bhp 179 bhp / 210 bhp Maximum torque 192 Nm 215 Nm 225 Nm 380 Nm Claimed range Up to 500 km 430 km / 502 km 390 km / 473 km 557 km / 683 km

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, as well as all other three electric SUVs in this list get two battery pack choices. The Mahindra BE 6 comes with the biggest battery pack option at 79 kWh. The Hyundai Creta Electric comes with the smallest battery pack option at 42 kWh.

Speaking of the maximum power output, the Mahindra BE 6 's 79 kWh battery pack version promises 210 bhp, which is the highest among all. The Mahindra BE 6 also generates the maximum torque output at 380 Nm.