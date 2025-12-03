Maruti Suzuki e Vitara vs rivals: Dimension and specifications compared

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is one of the most awaited electric SUVs in India, which is slated to go on sale in the country in January 2026 and upon launch, it will compete with rivals like Tata Curvv EV and Hyundai Creta Electric.

Mainak Das
Updated3 Dec 2025, 10:54 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is one of the most awaited electric SUVs in India, which is slated to go on sale in the country in January 2026 and upon launch, it will compete with rivals like Tata Curvv EV and Hyundai Creta Electric.
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is one of the most awaited electric SUVs in India, which is slated to go on sale in the country in January 2026 and upon launch, it will compete with rivals like Tata Curvv EV and Hyundai Creta Electric.(PTI)

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, the most awaited electric SUV in India has been officially showcased in the country again. While it was thought to be a launch event on December 2, Maruti Suzuki ended up showcasing the car and revealing some key details. Also, rejuvenating enthusiasm among the potential customers, Maruti Suzuki has announced that it will launch the SUV in India in January 2026.

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, which is based on the eVX concept is already being manufactured in India for the international market. However, India launch is yet to take place. Despite not entering the segment yet, the carmaker is betting big on Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to grab a sizeable chunk of the Indian electric passenger vehicle market when it is launched.

The auto OEM is claiming to strengthen the support system like the charging infrastructure before launching the EV in the country, a strategy, which many sees as a reversal of the strategy adopted by other players in the segment. Automakers like Tata Motors, MG, Kia, Hyundai are already present in the Indian mass market electric passenger vehicle segment and they have been launching their products as well as building the charging infrastructure at the same time, while Maruti Suzuki is building the charging infra first.

Upon launch, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara's task to grab a sizeable share of the Indian electric passenger vehicle market will not be easy. The segment is already quite populated with multiple models from multiple brands that have been doing well. Some of the key competitors against which the e Vitara will have to fight are the Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6 and MG ZS EV.

Here is a quick comparison of dimension, powertrain and specifications of these four electric SUVs: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, and Mahindra BE 6.

Maruti Suzuki e Viatara vs Tata Curvv EV vs Hyundai Creta Electric vs Mahindra BE 6: Dimensions

Maruti Suzuki e VitaraTata Curvv EVHyundai Creta ElectricMahindra BE 6
Length4,275 mm4,310 mm4,340 mm4,371 mm
Width1,800 mm1,810 mm1,790 mm1,907 mm
Height1,640 mm1,637 mm1,655 mm1,627 mm
Wheelbase2,700 mm2,560 mm2,610 mm2,775 mm
Ground clearance185 mm193 mm190 mm207 mm
Boot space238-306 litre500 litre433 litre455 litre

Among the four electric SUVs, the Mahindra BE 6 is the longest at 4,371 mm, while it is the widest as well at 1,907 mm. The Hyundai Creta Electric is the tallest electric SUV among these models, at 1,655 mm. The Mahindra BE 6 comes with the longest wheelbase and best ground clearance at 2,775 mm and 207 mm, respectively. When it comes to boot space, the Tata Curvv EV has the edge over its rivals. This coupe SUV come with 500-litre of boot storage.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara vs Tata Curvv EV vs Hyundai Creta Electric vs Mahindra BE 6: Powertrain and specifications

Maruti Suzuki e VitaraTata Curvv EVHyundai Creta ElectricMahindra BE 6
Battery pack48.8 kWh / 61.1 kWh45 kWh / 55 kWh42 kWh / 51.4 kWh59 kWh / 79 kWh
Maximum power105 bhp / 141 bhp109 bhp / 121 bhp133 bhp / 169 bhp179 bhp / 210 bhp
Maximum torque192 Nm215 Nm225 Nm380 Nm
Claimed rangeUp to 500 km430 km / 502 km390 km / 473 km557 km / 683 km

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, as well as all other three electric SUVs in this list get two battery pack choices. The Mahindra BE 6 comes with the biggest battery pack option at 79 kWh. The Hyundai Creta Electric comes with the smallest battery pack option at 42 kWh.

Speaking of the maximum power output, the Mahindra BE 6 's 79 kWh battery pack version promises 210 bhp, which is the highest among all. The Mahindra BE 6 also generates the maximum torque output at 380 Nm.

The Mahindra BE 6 promises the maximum range at 683 km, on a single charge, from the 79 kWh battery pack variant. Hyundai Creta Electric's 42 kWh battery pack version offers the shortest range at 390 km on a single charge.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsAuto NewsMaruti Suzuki e Vitara vs rivals: Dimension and specifications compared
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.