Maruti Suzuki Eeco gets costlier by 8,000 after passenger airbag upgrade

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco has four passenger and one ambulance variant, along with three cargo variants. Prices for the van starts from ₹4.3 lakh and goes up to ₹7.29 lakh

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Maruti Suzuki has increased the prices of all non-cargo variants of its van, Eeco, after adding a passenger airbag to the offering. The prices have been increased by ₹8,000, and will come into effect from November 30, 2021. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maruti Suzuki has increased the prices of all non-cargo variants of its van, Eeco, after adding a passenger airbag to the offering. The prices have been increased by ₹8,000, and will come into effect from November 30, 2021.

“This is to inform you that effective from today, i.e. November 30, 2021, the company announced a price increase of ₹8000 in Eeco (all non-Cargo variants) owing to introduction of passenger airbag," Maruti Suzuki said in a statement on Tuesday. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

“This is to inform you that effective from today, i.e. November 30, 2021, the company announced a price increase of ₹8000 in Eeco (all non-Cargo variants) owing to introduction of passenger airbag," Maruti Suzuki said in a statement on Tuesday. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The central government had made passenger side airbag mandatory for all cars back in March this year. All new cars from April 1, 2021, need to comply with this mandate, whereas existing models on sale were ordered to followed suit by August 31, 2021. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The list of mandatory safety features in cars has been expanded over the recent past to include dual airbags, ABS, rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminders and a high-speed alert system.

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco has four passenger and one ambulance variant, along with three cargo variants. Prices for the van starts from ₹4.3 lakh and goes up to ₹7.29 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).