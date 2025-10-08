Maruti Suzuki Eeco pre-Diwali price cut: The van just got cheaper by up to ₹77,000. Variant-wise price details

Maruti Suzuki Eeco has received a GST price cut of up to 77,000.

Mainak Das
Published8 Oct 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki Eeco has received a GST price cut of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>77,000.
Personalised Offers on
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco has received a GST price cut of up to ₹77,000.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco is a versatile van in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco van has received a GST price cut, which became effective from September 22, the same day when the new GST regime kicked in. With this GST price cut, the Maruti Suzuki Eeco has become cheaper by up to 77,000, depending on the variant. Sold through the Arena retail network, the successor of the Maruti Suzuki Omni van's pricing has been slashed between 23,000 and 77,000.

VariantPrice before GST cut (ex-showroom)Price after GST cut (ex-showroom)Price cut
Std 5-seater 5.98 lakh 5.21 lakh 77,000
Std 6-seater 5.70 lakh 5.47 lakh 23,000
AC 5-seater 6.06 lakh 5.54 lakh 52,000
AC 5-seater CNG 6.96 lakh 6.36 lakh 33,000

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco is a versatile van known for its affordability, spaciousness, and practicality. While the Eeco van is heavily used in the commercial segment, it is also quite popular in the personal consumer segment. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco comes as a value-for-money proposition for many consumers who seek a spacious and affordable car for large families or businesses that require ample space for passengers or cargo.

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco is available in both five-seater and six-seater configurations. Also, there is a twin-seater configuration option available for the van, albeit in the Eeco Cargo variant.

Powering the van is a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, mated to a manual gearbox. Besides the petrol-only variant, the Eeco is available in a petrol-CNG version as well. The van is claimed to offer approximately 19.71 kmpl of mileage in the petrol-only version, while the CNG version offers fuel economy of approximately 26.78 km/kg. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco offers approximately 510 litres of boot space, which offers ample space for goods. The van comes equipped with safety features such as dual front airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), speed alert system, etc.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsAuto NewsMaruti Suzuki Eeco pre-Diwali price cut: The van just got cheaper by up to ₹77,000. Variant-wise price details
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.