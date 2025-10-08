Maruti Suzuki Eeco pre-Diwali price cut: The van just got cheaper by up to ₹77,000. Variant-wise price details

Maruti Suzuki Eeco is a versatile van in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco van has received a GST price cut, which became effective from September 22, the same day when the new GST regime kicked in. With this GST price cut, the Maruti Suzuki Eeco has become cheaper by up to ₹77,000, depending on the variant. Sold through the Arena retail network, the successor of the Maruti Suzuki Omni van's pricing has been slashed between ₹23,000 and ₹77,000.

Variant Price before GST cut (ex-showroom) Price after GST cut (ex-showroom) Price cut Std 5-seater ₹ 5.98 lakh ₹ 5.21 lakh ₹ 77,000 Std 6-seater ₹ 5.70 lakh ₹ 5.47 lakh ₹ 23,000 AC 5-seater ₹ 6.06 lakh ₹ 5.54 lakh ₹ 52,000 AC 5-seater CNG ₹ 6.96 lakh ₹ 6.36 lakh ₹ 33,000

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco is a versatile van known for its affordability, spaciousness, and practicality. While the Eeco van is heavily used in the commercial segment, it is also quite popular in the personal consumer segment. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco comes as a value-for-money proposition for many consumers who seek a spacious and affordable car for large families or businesses that require ample space for passengers or cargo.

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco is available in both five-seater and six-seater configurations. Also, there is a twin-seater configuration option available for the van, albeit in the Eeco Cargo variant.