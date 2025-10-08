Maruti Suzuki Eeco pre-Diwali price cut: The van just got cheaper by up to ₹77,000. Variant-wise price details

Maruti Suzuki Eeco is a versatile van in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco van has received a GST price cut, which became effective from September 22, the same day when the new GST regime kicked in. With this GST price cut, the Maruti Suzuki Eeco has become cheaper by up to ₹77,000, depending on the variant. Sold through the Arena retail network, the successor of the Maruti Suzuki Omni van's pricing has been slashed between ₹23,000 and ₹77,000.

Advertisement

Variant Price before GST cut (ex-showroom) Price after GST cut (ex-showroom) Price cut Std 5-seater ₹ 5.98 lakh ₹ 5.21 lakh ₹ 77,000 Std 6-seater ₹ 5.70 lakh ₹ 5.47 lakh ₹ 23,000 AC 5-seater ₹ 6.06 lakh ₹ 5.54 lakh ₹ 52,000 AC 5-seater CNG ₹ 6.96 lakh ₹ 6.36 lakh ₹ 33,000

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco is a versatile van known for its affordability, spaciousness, and practicality. While the Eeco van is heavily used in the commercial segment, it is also quite popular in the personal consumer segment. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco comes as a value-for-money proposition for many consumers who seek a spacious and affordable car for large families or businesses that require ample space for passengers or cargo.

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco is available in both five-seater and six-seater configurations. Also, there is a twin-seater configuration option available for the van, albeit in the Eeco Cargo variant.

Powering the van is a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, mated to a manual gearbox. Besides the petrol-only variant, the Eeco is available in a petrol-CNG version as well. The van is claimed to offer approximately 19.71 kmpl of mileage in the petrol-only version, while the CNG version offers fuel economy of approximately 26.78 km/kg. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco offers approximately 510 litres of boot space, which offers ample space for goods. The van comes equipped with safety features such as dual front airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), speed alert system, etc.