Maruti Eeco to Mahindra Thar: Top 5 affordable rear-wheel drive cars in India

The majority of the cars in the mass segment in the Indian passenger vehicle market are front-wheel drive models. The rear-wheel drive (RWD) cars are uncommon in the mass market segment. The reason behind this is the cost-effectiveness and simplicity of the front-wheel drive cars. However, for people who love driving in the hills, the RWD cars offer a significant advantage.

If you are also one of the driving enthusiasts who love to drive in the hills and are looking for an affordable rear-wheel drive car, here is a list of the top five most affordable rear-wheel drive cars in India.

Model Starting price (ex-showroom) Maruti Suzuki Eeco ₹ 5.21 lakh MG Comet ₹ 7.50 lakh Mahindra Bolero ₹ 7.99 lakh Mahindra Bolero Neo ₹ 8.49 lakh Mahindra Thar ₹ 9.99 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Eeco The Maruti Suzuki Eeco comes with the legacy of the Maruti Suzuki Omni. The Eeco is the most affordable RWD car in India, available at a starting price of ₹5.21 lakh (ex-showroom). The frill-free van is mainly known for its popularity among fleet operators, but many private owners also opt for this considering the practicality, cost efficiency, and affordability of this car. Powering this car is a 1.2-litre petrol engine.

MG Comet If you are looking for an RWD car and are also a fan of electric vehicles, the MG Comet is the right choice for you. Comet is the most affordable electric car in India. This two-door small EV is priced from ₹7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The Comet EV offers a cost-efficient proposition to buyers seeking a car meant for regular commuting in and around the city. The EV comes with a claimed range of 230 km on a single charge.

Mahindra Bolero Mahindra Bolero has been one of the bestselling cars in India for a long time. The practicality, spaciousness, high utility proposition, affordability and go anywhere capability make it one of the most desired RWD cars in the country. It is also the most affordable diesel SUV, as well as the cheapest diesel car in India at present. Mahindra recently updated the Bolero with a few design tweaks and some new features. Powering the SUV is a 1.5-litre diesel engine that is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, sending power to the rear wheels.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Mahindra Bolero Neo comes as a premium iteration of the Bolero. This SUV too recently received an update along with its standard sibling. The Bolero Neo shares the same diesel powertrain as the regular Bolero, but churns out more power. Just like its standard sibling the Bolero Neo also comes with a RWD drivetrain.

Mahindra Thar Mahindra Thar is another ling-standing bestselling SUV in India. The SUV has been tested by time and still stands strong. This SUV is available with a rear-wheel drivetrain and it is also the most affordable diesel automatic model with an RWD setup. The three-door SUV is a lifestyle offroader and is highly regarded for its go anywhere capability.